Albany Cleaning Solutions Celebrates its 20th Anniversary in Business

The founders of Albany Cleaning Solutions, Karen and Michael Tucker, started the business in 2003 to provide exceptional quality cleaning services at competitive prices.

Today, Albany Cleaning Solutions is a trusted partner across various sectors, with an unrivalled reputation as the local cleaning experts.

The business continues to deliver exceptional quality cleaning services to an ever-changing landscape of commercial businesses, including prominent Office Buildings, well-known Charities, Household Names and Education sites covering a full range of student age groups.

Their NHS cleaning expertise and leading role within Infection Control Standard Cleaning has been refined whilst cleaning a multitude of NHS sites, covering everything from Medical Practices to Ambulance Stations and the NHS Pregnancy Advisory. The firms expertise was proven crucial during the pandemic, when they were able to hit the ground running, and remains at the forefront of their staff training programmes.

The business offers cleaning services in Cardiff, Newport, Swansea and Bristol across South Wales and the Southwest and employs over 260 cleaners, managing over 200 client sites.

Founders Karen and Michael Tucker said:

Much of our success is down to our reputation in local communities, where we remain recognised as a good employer, nurturing people’s qualities and offering support and rewards for our staff; this, in turn, enables us to recruit and retain the best staff in the industry. We thoroughly vet, reference check, DBS check and train every team member to ensure they have the tools, knowledge and support needed to deliver the quality of cleaning service for which we are renowned.

We know every business is unique, so we tailor our service to each client, building a professional cleaning package around them and their requirements.