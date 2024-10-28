Advanced Wireless technology to power North Wales connectivity

A scheme which aims to provide grants to help businesses and public sector organisations benefit from the latest wireless technology has moved a step closer.

The Outline Business Case (OBC) for an Advanced Wireless project has been approved by the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

Board members agreed that the initiative, which forms part of the broader Connected Campuses Project, is ready to progress to the next stage in order to secure Growth Deal funding.

The project proposes a £19 million grant scheme to help private businesses and public sector organisations upgrade their systems to advanced wireless solutions such as the latest standards of Wi-Fi, Low Power Wide Area network technologies, such as LoRaWAN, satellite and 5G. Advanced wireless technologies can support businesses to improve productivity, becoming more efficient and competitive. Ambition North Wales will oversee the scheme, which is set to run for three years. The initial phase will focus on design before capital funding is rolled out to eligible organisations.

Cllr. Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham County Borough Council is Vice Chair of the Economic Ambition Board and lead member for Digital Connectivity Programme.

Welcoming the decision, he said:

“This is an important step as part of our efforts to ensure North Wales is in a strong position to participate in innovation and commercialisation of new digital infrastructure technology. “Our long-term aim is to see the region play a leading role in this strategically important sector, which is changing how industries, businesses, and even households work.”

Advanced Wireless and Connected Campuses are part of the Digital Connectivity Programme under the North Wales Growth Deal which seeks to address the connectivity challenges in the region. With approval of its OBC, the project aims to support businesses and public sector users across North Wales to advanced wireless connectivity by 2030. The initiative is expected to drive significant economic growth, with current projections of 130 to 200 new jobs created by 2036, alongside an anticipated further private sector investment ranging between £13 million and £20 million.

The Advanced Wireless project supports national and regional economic goals, such as the UK Advanced Wireless Strategy as well as those of the Ambition North Wales Portfolio. It will provide businesses, and organisations, in key areas of North Wales with financial support to adopt advanced wireless networks, such as the latest standards of WiFi, Low Power Wide Area network technologies, such as LoRaWAN, and 5G. Business cases are developed for each project within the Growth Deal and each OBC covers the project planning phase and identifies options which deliver public value following detailed appraisals.

The decision means the project can now move to develop a Full Business Case – the final phase in the process to secure Growth Deal funding before delivery.