Admiral Named “Great Place to Work” for 21st Consecutive Year

Welsh employer, Admiral Group has been recognised as a “great place to work” for the twenty-first consecutive year.

Admiral, which is based in South Wales, was named the 5th best super large workplace (1,000+ employees) in the UK by the Great Place to Work ® Institute.

In 2020, the company was also given a Lifetime Masters award for being named in the list every year since it was launched in 2000. Admiral is one of only two companies to have achieved this.

The company was also named a Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing by the institute in January this year specifically for its approach to wellbeing in the workplace.

Admiral Group CEO, Milena Mondini, said,

“I couldn’t be prouder of our Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces ranking, particularly as the award is based on feedback from our employees. We’ve featured on the list every year for over twenty years, and this achievement is driven by the unique culture we have here at Admiral. “Our people are the key to our success, and this has never been more evident than over the last year. They’re the driving force behind our record performances, our great customer service and our contribution to the wider community. And they’ve shown a strength and resilience throughout these challenging times that’s truly admirable. “I couldn’t wish for better colleagues, and I can’t thank them enough for everything they do to make Admiral such a fantastic place to work.”

Admiral employs more than 11,000 members of staff in eight different countries across the world, employing nearly 7,500 people in South Wales alone.

In 2020 Admiral Group was named the 4th best workplace in the UK, the 8th Best Multinational Workplace in Europe and the 14th Best Workplace in the World by Great Place to Work.

Most of the Group’s operations around the world enter the Great Place to Work ® competition in their respective countries. Admiral Seguros was just this week named the best place to work in Spain!

So far in 2021, Admiral’s overseas companies have achieved the following rankings, with more results yet to be released:

Admiral Halifax (Canada) – 5 th

Admiral Seguros (Spain) – 1 st

Rastreator (Spain) – 3 rd

ConTe (Italy) – 6 th

L’olivier (France) – 6 th

Lelynx (France) – 14th

Great Place to Work ® is a worldwide consultancy specialising in workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued.