Administrators Close High Profile Hotels in Pembrokeshire and North Wales

Philip Duffy and Sarah Bell, both of Duff & Phelps, Joint Administrators of Northern Powerhouse Developments Limited, have temporarily closed seven hotels with immediate effect.

The hotels are based in North Wales, Pembrokeshire and West Yorkshire.

Northern Powerhouse Developments was founded by Gavin Woodhouse to focus on investment in the leisure and tourism industry. As well as the under-developed Afan Valley Adventure Resort in Cymmer, Port Talbot, the group had an extensive hotel portfolio.

Philip Duffy, Joint Administrator, stated:

“It is clear that the hotel and catering sector is set to face a very tough few months, with income and revenue severely hit by the widespread travel restrictions in place, both across the UK and worldwide. As a result, we have had no choice but to close these hotels temporarily as the world addresses the COVID-19 crisis.”

The hotels being closed are:

Belmont Hotel Management Limited

21 North Parade, Llandudno, LL30 2LP

Fishguard Bay Hotel Limited

Quay Rd, Goodwick, SA64 0BT

Fourcroft Hotel (Tenby) Limited

The Croft, Tenby, SA70 8AP

LBHS Management Limited – Llandudno Bay Hotel,

East Parade, The Promenade, Llandudno, LL30 1BE

Pennine Manor Hotel Limited

Nettleton Hill Road, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield, HD7 4NH

Queens Hotel (Llandudno) Management Limited

The Queen’s Hotel, Clonmel Street, The Promenade, Llandudno, LL30 2LE

The Old Golf House Hotel Management Limited

New Hey Rd, Outlane, Huddersfield, HD3 3YP