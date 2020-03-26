Administrators Close High Profile Hotels in Pembrokeshire and North Wales

Philip Duffy and Sarah Bell, both of Duff & Phelps, Joint Administrators of Northern Powerhouse Developments Limited, have temporarily closed seven hotels with immediate effect.
The hotels are based in North Wales, Pembrokeshire and West Yorkshire.
Northern Powerhouse Developments was founded by Gavin Woodhouse to focus on investment in the leisure and tourism industry. As well as the under-developed Afan Valley Adventure Resort in Cymmer, Port Talbot, the group had an extensive hotel portfolio.
Philip Duffy, Joint Administrator, stated:
“It is clear that the hotel and catering sector is set to face a very tough few months, with income and revenue severely hit by the widespread travel restrictions in place, both across the UK and worldwide. As a result, we have had no choice but to close these hotels temporarily as the world addresses the COVID-19 crisis.”
The hotels being closed are:
- Belmont Hotel Management Limited
21 North Parade, Llandudno, LL30 2LP
- Fishguard Bay Hotel Limited
Quay Rd, Goodwick, SA64 0BT
- Fourcroft Hotel (Tenby) Limited
The Croft, Tenby, SA70 8AP
- LBHS Management Limited – Llandudno Bay Hotel,
East Parade, The Promenade, Llandudno, LL30 1BE
- Pennine Manor Hotel Limited
Nettleton Hill Road, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield, HD7 4NH
- Queens Hotel (Llandudno) Management Limited
The Queen’s Hotel, Clonmel Street, The Promenade, Llandudno, LL30 2LE
- The Old Golf House Hotel Management Limited
New Hey Rd, Outlane, Huddersfield, HD3 3YP