‘Act Urgently to Boost Social Housing’, Welsh Government Told

Charities are calling for the Welsh Government to act urgently to boost the supply of social housing as research shows that one in every 215 households is now living in temporary accommodation.

New research by the Bevan Foundation and Shelter Cymru suggests that the number of households living in temporary accommodation increased by 18% in the year to March 2024.

This often means being trapped living in hotels, B&Bs and on caravan parks, says the research, with a lack of cooking facilities, inadequate facilities to wash and with a lack of space and privacy as entire families are cramped into single rooms – even sharing beds in some cases.

The charities say that local authorities often have no choice but to rely on temporary accommodation as the impact of a “decades long failure to build the social homes we need is compounded by soaring rental costs, the wider cost-of-living crisis and a welfare system that all too often fails to protect those in need”.

The report highlights particular concerns about the impact of temporary accommodation on children. Nearly 3,000 children are living in temporary accommodation in Wales with their family – nearly 6 in every 1,000 children (3,143) – with a third of those having been in temporary accommodation for over a year.

One father with school age children told researchers:

“It’s not fair on the kids. My daughter doesn’t want to go to school anymore. She was having issues with other kids […] and she’s embarrassed about how we’re living. The kids can’t have friends over to this.”

With nearly 1,000 more households in temporary accommodation at the end of 2023/24 than at its beginning (966) and with only 30% of households successful moved into suitable permanent housing during the year, the charities are calling for the Welsh Government to act urgently to give people a hope of home by boosting the supply of social housing.

Wendy Dearden, Senior Policy and Research Officer, Bevan Foundation said:

“The human cost of our housing crisis is clear in the growing numbers with nowhere permanent to call home. We recognise that local authorities are doing the best that they can to help people, but a shortage of affordable homes for them to move onto is putting huge pressure on the system.”

Robin White, Head of Campaigns, Shelter Cymru said: