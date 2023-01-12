Acorn Recruitment to Rebrand as Acorn by Synergie

Acorn Recruitment, one of the UK’s leading recruitment agencies, has announced that it has renamed as ‘Acorn by Synergie’.

The rebrand has been implemented to better reflect Acorn’s position as part of Synergie, an international group of companies and institutions offering global human resources management and development services in recruitment, temporary employment and permanent and executive solutions.

Bernard Ward, Managing Director of Acorn by Synergie, said of the rebrand:

“Since this business launched some 30 years ago, Acorn has grown to become one of the most recognised, trusted, and ambitious recruitment partners in the UK – in fact, it is ranked within the top 1% of all leading UK recruiters.

“And today, Acorn by Synergie is now a multinational organisation with globally renowned foundations, an international perspective and a turnover of around £2.billion. The work of our long-established and highly esteemed branches throughout the UK is complemented by Acorn by Synergie colleagues based as far away as Australia. The working world that we operate in, and the client and candidate base we are able to reach – not least since the Covid-19 pandemic – has grown significantly since our business started too.”

Bernard added:

“Acorn origins will always belong here, in Wales, and the local and highly personalised levels of knowledge, expertise and overall service that our clients, candidates and colleagues have come to expect from us remain an integral part of who we are, and what we do. There will be no change operationally to any of our existing divisions or branches, and we will remain visible on high streets up and down the UK. “In becoming Acorn by Synergie we are also acknowledging the fast-growing and continuously developing nature of our workforce, there is much to be celebrated when it comes to our achievements in the past 30 years, but also much more to come for us as Acorn by Synergie too.”

Acorn’s new name also coincides with an expansion into two new regions, namely Worcester and the Midlands. Following great success at the Gloucester branch, which only opened in September last year, Acorn by Synergie has been approached by candidates and companies in these areas to help with resource management and so are opening two new branches.

Jamie Anderson will be heading up the new areas as Director of Operations, while Russell Tudge is joining as the Recruitment Consultant. Jamie was formerly the Operations Director of south Wales, and Russell was the manager of Acorn’s original Newport branch – both are responsible for the recruiter’s partnership with the Ospreys rugby team, working on an initiative to help senior former players back into the world of work.

The new branches, which will be run virtually initially, will specialise in commercial and administration, warehouse and industrial, driving and public sector recruitment.

Jamie Anderson, Midlands and Worcester Director of Operations, said:

“To be expanding into these areas in January shows the level of growth and success we have had in the past few months.

Jamie continued:

“It is also great to be able to do this at a time of change for the wider Acorn company, with our new name and new look but with our same focus on great service and attention to detail both candidates and clients expect from Acorn.”

To get in touch with the Midlands and Worcester branches of Acorn by Synergie, please email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit https://www.acornpeople.com/find-a-branch/worcester/#anchor or https://www.acornpeople.com/find-a-branch/midlands/.