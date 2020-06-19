Acorn Awarded Principal Contractors Licence By Network Rail

Acorn’s Rail division has become the first Welsh SME in 2020 to receive a Trackside Principal Contractors Licence from Network Rail.

Principal Contractors License is a requirement over and above CDM (Construction, Design Management), and whilst Principal Contractor requirements are specific to Network Rail it is deemed the gold standard within the rail industry, and it recognises Acorn Rail’s ability to discharge Principal Contractor duties during construction work carried out on behalf of Network Rail. It also permits Acorn to tender for all maintenance, labour or contract work issued by the national body.

The licence provides assurance that Acorn Rail, as a Principal Contractor, has appropriate and robust HSQE management systems to effectively discharge its duties under official construction regulations and meet all additional requirements of Network Rail.

The licence is issued in accordance with the Network Rail Principal Contractor Licensing Scheme NR/L2/INI/CP0070.

Kevin Morris, Director of Rail at Acorn Rail, said:

“Our new status as a Principal Contractor for Network Rail is testament to the continued commitment that this highly successful division of Acorn has shown in operating responsibly, and to the highest of standards required by the UK rail industry today. Acorn Rail works with a broad range of clients to undertake rail projects across the UK including civil engineering, track renewals, signalling, power & telecoms, tunnelling, and mechanical and engineering. “Our Rail Division is supported by an experienced in-house quality management and compliance team, which has proven its robustness time and time again through ongoing audits. This Principal Contract Licence is a logical next step in our continued progression as a highly effective and well-respected supplier to the rail and civil engineering industries. Furthermore, we are now in a fantastic position to support our clients’ and our own visions of delivering the drivers of the Well-being of Future Generations Act, support sustainability and help create a thriving Wales.

Acorn Rail is seeking to follow in the successful footsteps of its parent company Acorn Recruitment, which has a lengthy track record of organic growth, working with hundreds of UK and international businesses and supporting UK job seekers through its specialist teams and a network of more than 30 branches nationwide. Acorn places some 6,000 people every week into temporary roles and more than 1,700 people into permanent roles every year.

Acorn’s Group Managing Director, Matt Southall said: