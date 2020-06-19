Demand for New Homes in North Wales Remains Strong

Macbryde Homes has confirmed that construction has started on its Cae Felin site in Denbigh where it will deliver 64 new homes.

Despite on-going lock down restrictions, interest from potential purchasers has been incredibly strong.

Located between the Old and New Ruthin roads, the 5.2-acre site will be comprised of a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes with prices starting from £154,995.

The housing need in the region is well-documented and when coupled with this site’s excellent location, stunning views, and the wealth of nearby facilities in Denbigh, interest has been strong ever since Macbryde Homes purchased it in October 2019.

Now, with evident progress on-site, the St Asaph-based housebuilder has fielded over 100 enquiries from interested purchasers including first time buyers, growing families and young professionals. Gwyn Jones, Managing Director at Macbryde, comments:

“We purchased this site last year confident that it would deliver much-needed homes to a range of local purchasers. Interest has been strong ever since, but during the on-going period of lock down we were prepared that this might plateau at least until such point as we could officially launch sales on-site. “However, interest has remained strong throughout and so we’ve started construction work at pace with interest growing each day. We are doing everything possible to be ready to officially launch the sales on-site as soon as we’re given the green light to do so and hope that this could be by August.”

As well as local amenities close by to the development that include doctors, dentists, shops and several primary and secondary schools, Macbryde Homes has committed to make provision for public recreational space and a scheme of landscaping and tree planting will be integral to the overall environment.