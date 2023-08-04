Accountants Power Ahead with Net Zero Vision in Partnership with Energy Group

An Acclaimed accountancy practice is powering ahead with its net zero vision.

Salisbury’s Chartered Accountants has installed 24 solar panels, an energy storage system and electric charging points at its St Asaph headquarters and unveiled plans to continue lowering the carbon footprint at its other offices in Ruthin, Beaumaris, Tywyn, and Menai Bridge.

In partnership with Carbon Zero Renewables – part of Carbon Zero Group based in Old Colwyn, St Asaph, Mochdre, Llandudno and Deeside – a state-of-the-art system was fitted earlier this year and is already having an effect, saving the company more than 1,114kg of CO2, the equivalent of planting 68 trees.

Over the course of its 20-year life span that’s almost 2,300 trees planted, and an expected annual saving of around £3,000.

Director Aled Roberts said this is the latest step in Salisbury’s “giving back” to its community, and ultimately, the planet, following a stellar year which has seen them rise to 33 staff and introduce new benefits and incentives to support the growth and wellbeing of their workforce.

“As a responsible business we are always aiming to do more for the environment,” said Aled. “We recycle, have introduced electric charging points and LED lighting in St Asaph and installed solar panels this year, with plans for more at other sites where possible. “Given the amount of electricity we use given our growing workforce it made sense to install solar panels, and the findings are obvious, from a financial and climate change perspective. “It’s also good to support another local business, and together with Carbon Zero Renewables we can move forward as a greener, more environmentally responsible organisation. “The results are amazing, and I would encourage others to follow suit given the devastating impact energy prices are having on industry in North Wales and beyond.”

Gareth Jones, Managing Director of Carbon Zero Renewables, and a Net Zero Ambassador for the North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council, praised Salisbury’s for being ahead of the curve in implementing the innovative solar energy system.

“We are hearing from more and more businesses, but it is a surprise how many are not proactively looking to introduce solar panels and other alternatives to high-cost, traditional fossil fuels, especially given the current economic and social climate,” he said. “Energy bills are spiralling, and a lot of private sector firms are locked into long-term contracts which are having a massive effect on their livelihoods. Some have even been forced to shut down after trading for many years because they can’t afford to pay their electricity bills, which is sad to see.”

Gareth added: