Accessing Academic Expertise: A Transformative Experience for Industry

Bloci Carbon proudly teamed up with Glyndwr University to seek their expertise and to achieve a successful marketing strategy, to allow Bloci Carbon to aim towards Net Zero Carbon, storing the transaction on the blockchain.

In the second part of this feature, following on to hearing from Owen Dale, Business News Wales spoke with Idris Price, one of three founders of Bloci Carbon, about the details of the company, why he reached out to Owen at Glyndwr University, and why using Knowledge Transfer vouchers have been nothing but beneficial for them.