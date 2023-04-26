Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Accessing Academic Expertise: A Transformative Experience for Industry

A - Home Page B - Original Content
SHARE
,

Bloci Carbon proudly teamed up with Glyndwr University to seek their expertise and to achieve a successful marketing strategy, to allow Bloci Carbon to aim towards Net Zero Carbon, storing the transaction on the blockchain.

In the second part of this feature, following on to hearing from Owen Dale, Business News Wales spoke with Idris Price, one of three founders of Bloci Carbon, about the details of the company, why he reached out to Owen at Glyndwr University, and why using Knowledge Transfer vouchers have been nothing but beneficial for them.

For more information on KT Vouchers, contact the Enterprise Team at WGU through [email protected]

About Bloci Carbon

Bloci Carbon uses carbon offset from local Welsh farms and encourages improved land management through regenerative methods.

Matched by their award-winning blockchain technology, they can improve the control and transparency of the carbon offset available through carbon credit tokens.

Your contribution is re-invested in carbon reduction and biodiversity schemes by the landowner.

For more information about Bloci Carbon and all services they provide, visit: blocicarbon.com

SHARE

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

With roots tracing back to 1887 as the Wrexham School of Science and Art, Wrexham Glyndŵr University takes pride in its illustrious history. It became Denbighshire Technical Institute in 1927 and Denbighshire Technical College in 1939. It soon became necessary to merge with two other colleges to become North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI), which quickly became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million. NEWI gained university status in 2008 and Wrexham Glyndŵr University was born.

The Glyndŵr Enterprise Team is dedicated to positively impacting the business community by providing essential tools to gain a competitive edge in a world marked by global competition and unparalleled collaboration. Our mission is to foster an environment of knowledge-sharing and effective partnering. We promise to address the specific needs and challenges of each organization, with a commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and good business practice. We believe that education should be accessible to all, from start-ups and young graduates embarking on new careers, to business leaders and innovators; we equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.

At the heart of our enterprise lies innovation and creativity, where new ideas are welcomed, and anything is possible with the will to make it happen.
 

Related Articles

Glyndwr University

 