Inspiring Innovation in Industry Through Knowledge Transfer Vouchers

Glyndwr University proudly teamed up with Bloci Carbon as they share their expertise in providing a marketing strategy to help them to achieve Net Zero, storing the transaction on the blockchain.

In this two-part feature, Owen Dale, a part time lecturer in marketing and programme leader for the marketing undergraduate provision at Glyndwr University, chatted to Business News Wales to discuss the details of both their partnership with Bloci Carbon and the formalities of using Knowledge Transfer vouchers, linking academic expertise with industry practitioners.

If you are a business interested in enhancing your marketing strategy, visit Wrexham Glyndwr University to find out more about their undergratuate marketing and business course and their marketing short courses.

For more information, contact [email protected]

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

