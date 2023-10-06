Absolute Performance Announce New Sales and Marketing Director

Absolute Performance is excited to announce the appointment of Gary Oleinik as Sales and Marketing Director.

With full responsibility for the leadership and development of Absolute Performance’s sales and marketing strategy, Gary will play a key role in meeting the company’s growth goals. Gary will also be instrumental in building on the business’ outstanding reputation in the UK and European strength and conditioning market.

With over 14 years of fitness industry experience, Gary brings with him a strong skill set and an excellent reputation for relationship building, high performance and team leadership and is a highly respected name with customers and suppliers alike.

Gary joins at a key point in Absolute Performance’s development. Following recent growth in all sectors, particularly in education and elite sport, the business is in a strong position with a great foundation for Gary to help drive further growth.

Commenting on the appointment, managing director, Harry Tafota-Nash said:

“I am delighted that Gary Oleinik will be joining us as Sales and Marketing Director. His strong knowledge of the market and vast experience will be invaluable to the company”.

Gary Oleinik added,