ABP Signs New 10-year Agreement with Island Steel at Newport

Associated British Ports (ABP) has signed a new 10-year agreement with Island Steel, one of the UK’s major steel service centres at the Port of Newport, the only one based on an ABP port.

Island Steel, who has been a customer at the Port of Newport since 1994, currently occupies a purpose-built 100,000 sq. ft. facility, which is entirely powered by solar energy, produced on-site. The new agreement sees Island Steel’s site expand an extra 1.2 acres, allowing them to further develop its relationship with the port and the wider steel industry, whilst maintaining its stellar health and safety record.

Currently one of the UK’s service centres for steel, Island Steel will use the 1.2 acres to start offering toll processing services, which will enable further reduction of its carbon footprint, as well as reduce the effect of shortages within the haulage industry.

Speaking about the 10-year agreement, Helen Thomas, Head of Property for Wales & Short Sea Ports, said:

“Across its ports, ABP handles almost 2 million tonnes of steel a year, with Newport handling nearly 500,000 tonnes a year. Island Steel has been a long-standing customer at Newport, and we are delighted they have chosen to continue our partnership for a further 10 years, helping reaffirm South Wales’ position in the UK’s steel industry.” Speaking about the continued partnership, Alex Roberts, Managing Director, Island Steel UK, said: “We are delighted to have agreed the extension to Island Steel's site with ABP. Not only does the expansion allow us to develop with ABP, but it also allows us to develop for our suppliers, our customers and for the wider steel industry.”

Businesses interested in finding out more about leasing and development opportunities are invited to contact ABP’s property agents Jenkins Best, or visit property.abports.co.uk for more information.

For more information about Island Steel, visit www.islandsteeluk.com.