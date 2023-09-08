Aberystwyth-Based InSynch, Launch Internationally Recognised Digital Marketing Accreditations

Award-winning Digital Marketing Agency, InSynch, has launched four new accredited training courses for marketing practitioners, business owners and individuals looking to earn an internationally recognised digital marketing accreditation.

InSynch has designed the training to support individuals who are fulfilling digital marketing responsibilities to attain a high-quality accreditation. The result of the accreditation is to provide delegates with a holistic approach to Digital Marketing while validating their skill set and enhancing their CV.

InSynch’s CEO Eddy Webb comments,

“We noticed that there was a lack of provision of accredited training in digital marketing that delegates can achieve in a number of days and not years. Quickly giving individuals the skills they need in this digital world.”

InSynch has worked with training experts Creo Skills and brought together over 35 years of expert Digital Marketing experience and industry-leading knowledge to create four 1-day courses, each with an assessment. There is a dedicated course for each of the following areas: Search Engine Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and Digital Marketing Strategy. Anyone wishing to complete all four training courses will achieve InSynch’s overarching Total Digital Marketing accreditation.

The first course dates will take place throughout October and November 2023:

4th October, 9:30am – 4:30pm: Digital Marketing Strategy

18th October, 9:30am – 4:30pm: Social Media Strategy

1st November, 9:30am – 4:30pm: Search Engine Marketing

15th November, 9:30am – 4:30pm: Email Marketing

Spaces are limited, so to find out more and reserve your place, please follow the link below or contact [email protected].

Book at: www.insynch.co.uk/AC

For more information, contact InSynch on 01970 630077, visit www.insynch.co.uk or email [email protected]