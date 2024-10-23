A Vision for Rural Wales – Collaborative Solutions for a Sustainable Future

The challenges facing rural Wales today are complex, affecting everything from the local economy to social wellbeing and cultural identity.

As part of a new initiative funded by the UK Government’s Economic and Social Research Council, we are embarking on an exciting journey to address these issues through collaboration and innovation. This initiative, known as Cymru Wledig LPIP (Local Policy and Innovation Partnership) Rural Wales, represents an important opportunity for rural communities, researchers, and stakeholders to come together to co-produce solutions that meet the unique needs of the region.

Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales is part of a broader, place-based research programme designed to tackle regional challenges across the UK, with similar projects running in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Our focus, of course, is rural Wales, and we are striving to bring together different voices, local residents, policymakers, businesses, and third-sector organisations, to co-design strategies that will improve life in these areas.

The foundation of this initiative is collaboration. Our goal is to work closely with rural communities and other stakeholders to identify key challenges, gather evidence, and co-produce actionable solutions. By listening to those on the ground and combining their local expertise with academic research, we can develop strategies that are not only innovative but also deeply grounded in the lived experiences of the people they are designed to benefit.

At the heart of the initiative are four key themes that reflect the core challenges rural Wales is currently facing:

Building a Regenerative Economy

Economic growth looks very different in rural Wales compared to urban centres. Without the infrastructure and scale of larger cities, rural economies are built around small businesses and dispersed workforces. This presents unique challenges but also opportunities. Through this theme, we aim to rethink what “growth” means in a rural context. One concept we are exploring is the idea of a “well-being economy,” which prioritises social justice, poverty reduction, and environmental sustainability. In essence, we are working to develop an economy that not only supports livelihoods but also contributes positively to the health of our communities and the planet.

Supporting the Net Zero Transition

The drive toward a net zero future is a pressing priority globally, but the journey looks different in rural regions. In this theme, we are focusing on how rural Wales can transition to a low-carbon economy while also creating new opportunities for jobs and economic resilience. Whether through renewable energy projects or innovations in agriculture, we aim to ensure that rural communities are not left behind in the net zero transition.

Developing Cultural Recovery

One of the most unique and important aspects of rural Wales is its deep cultural heritage, including the Welsh language. This theme seeks to explore how we can support cultural recovery, particularly in the face of economic challenges and demographic changes. Working closely with communities, we are thinking about ways to strengthen local identities and ensure that the Welsh language and culture continue to thrive as integral parts of everyday life.

Enhancing Wellbeing in Place

I am co-leading this theme, which focuses on enhancing wellbeing in rural communities. Wellbeing here encompasses more than just physical health; it is about addressing poverty, improving access to social care, and ensuring that rural residents can live fulfilling, connected lives. Health, social care and other social support services in rural areas often face significant challenges due to their geographic remoteness, but we are committed to finding ways to improve care and social support systems in these settings.

Ultimately, the success of this project will be measured by tangible improvements in the quality of life for people living in rural Wales. This is about creating solutions that work for people and places, balancing economic, environmental, and social priorities. Whether it is supporting small businesses, fostering cultural regeneration, or improving access to health and social care, our approach is grounded in the principle that growth must be inclusive, sustainable, and equitable.

Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales offers us a tremendous opportunity to reimagine what development looks like for rural communities. By building strong, lasting partnerships between researchers, communities, third sector organisations, and policy-makers, we aim to create a brighter, more resilient future for rural Wales, one that benefits everyone, while safeguarding our cultural and environmental heritage for future generations.