A Giant Welsh Cake has Made a New Guinness World Record!

The event took place in Carmarthen last month where a team effort by Tan Y Castell Bakery, Merched Y Wawr, Michelle Evans-Fecci (2019 Bake Off contestant) and Teify Forge broke the Guinness World record for the largest Welsh cake EVER made.

The previous record to beat was 26Kg. The team managed to break the record by making a Welsh cake which weighed a whopping 28kg- just over 6ft in diameter! 31kg of ingredients was mixed by hand and then rolled out onto a 7ft griddle using several rolling pins.

A bespoke griddle was made by Teify Forge which weighed over 80kg in itself. The plate was designed cleverly to support turning the cake- the most challenging and apprehensive part of the day!

Paul James of Tan Y Castell Bakery said:

“It was an exciting, fun and challenging day but it was all worth it. We only had one opportunity to beat the record so it was vital that we had it right the first time around. There were lots of rules which we had to abide by and we had to take into consideration health and safety and food safety. Luckily it was a nice day but it was a little windy which made it difficult to control the temperature and avoid burning the Welshcake as the griddle was placed over an open fire.”

Director, Paul Mear of Tan Y Castell Bakery added