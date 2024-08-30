A Bright Horizon with Challenges – Prospects for the Welsh Economy

The UK economy has been grappling with a series of entrenched challenges. Chief among these are poor planning mechanisms, which have stifled growth and development.

The lack of both business and public investment has led to significant shortfalls in crucial areas like infrastructure, housing, and energy. As a result, the UK's housing stock is woefully inadequate.

If we had been increasing our housing supply at the rate of other European countries, we would currently have 4 million more houses. This shortfall is a pressing issue that underscores the broader economic difficulties we face. These challenges are mirrored in Wales, where the need for strategic investment and planning is just as critical.

Despite these formidable obstacles, I am optimistic about the future prospects of the Welsh economy. The past few years have been turbulent, but there are signs of stabilisation. Looking ahead, I believe we can achieve steady growth in the range of 1.5% to 2% over the next few years. This growth is contingent upon addressing the fundamental issues that have hampered progress.

Effective planning is the cornerstone of sustainable development. For too long, the UK has been hampered by cumbersome planning processes that delay projects and inflate costs. Streamlining these mechanisms is essential to unlocking potential growth. In Wales, improved planning can facilitate the development of much-needed infrastructure, including roads, public transportation, and broadband connectivity.

These investments are not merely about physical structures; they are about creating an environment conducive to business growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

The housing crisis in the UK is acute, and Wales is not immune to this challenge. With a shortfall of homes, urgent action is needed to increase housing supply. This requires not only investment but also innovative approaches to construction and development. In Wales, we have the opportunity to lead the way in developing sustainable, affordable housing that meets the needs of our diverse population. By addressing the housing shortage, we can ensure that our communities thrive and that everyone has access to safe, comfortable living conditions.

Energy infrastructure is another critical area where investment has lagged. Transitioning to sustainable energy sources is not only vital for meeting our environmental commitments but also for ensuring energy security and affordability. Wales has abundant natural resources, including wind and tidal power, that can be harnessed to build a robust renewable energy sector. Investing in these technologies will create jobs, reduce our carbon footprint, and position Wales as a leader in sustainable energy.

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru has now been established to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects, particularly onshore wind and this can only be a good thing for Wales.

At the heart of these issues is the need for substantial investment. Both public and private sectors must commit to investing in the future of our economy. Attracting business investment requires a stable economic environment, clear policy direction, and incentives that encourage innovation and growth.

Despite the challenges, I am optimistic about the prospects for Wales. The economy has stabilised, and we are poised for growth.

A new First Minister and a government that prioritises these critical areas can make a significant difference and if we can monitor and adapt to developments in the broader UK economy, I am confident that Wales will emerge stronger and more resilient.