780 Construction Opportunities Created Via New West Wales Hub

Cyfle Building Skills, on behalf of the Region, is set to launch an innovative new programme in 2021 that will offer 780 fully funded onsite work placements within the construction industry over the next three years.

Funded by the Construction Industry Training Board’s (CITB) Onsite Experience Commission, the programme is designed to help tackle the skills gap within the construction industry and will allow Cyfle to develop the first construction training hub in South West Wales. Programme delivery will take place across the five Local Authority areas within the Region, which includes Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Neath Port Talbot and Swansea.

Due to commence in March 2021, the programme will offer construction opportunities to 780 individuals over the three-year funding period. This includes onsite experience placements and associated training, and reskilling opportunities. A mentoring programme designed to help individuals take the next step into a career in construction, ensuring they benefit from the onsite experience, will also support the programme.

The programme is open to individuals of any age considering a career in construction either as a first job or by retraining from a different profession. It will look to promote social mobility and provide opportunities to those under-represented within the industry, as well as those not currently in education, employment or training (NEET).

Cyfle Building Skills Ltd is an innovative South West Wales initiative and registered charity enabling young adults to gain sustainable employment within the construction industry through shared apprenticeship training, mentoring and meaningful work experience opportunities.

The South West Wales Onsite Hub involves an extensive partnership, which includes the Construction Wales Innovation Centre (CWIC), The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), Regional Training Groups, Local Colleges, Construction Contractors and Local Authority Schemes. Onsite opportunities within the Hub will be linked to construction projects through Regional Housing Associations, Local Authority Frameworks, South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework and the Swansea Bay City Deal.

Anthony Rees, Regional Manager, Cyfle Building Skills, said: