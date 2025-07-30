£300m South Wales Micro-Nuclear Scheme Advances Towards Licensing Target

A technology developer which plans to deploy micro-nuclear plants in Bridgend has announced that its power plant design has successfully completed a Preliminary Design Review (PDR).

Washington DC-based Last Energy becomes the first nuclear developer to complete a PDR in the UK. The review was conducted by the UK’s nuclear regulators the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), the Environment Agency, and Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The completion of the review means that the firm’s £300 million project in South Wales has taken a further step towards its 2027 licensing target.

Prosiect Egni Glan Llynfi will see the micro modular 20 MWe nuclear power plants built on a vacant site that housed the coal-fired Llynfi Power Station from 1951 to 1977. The plants will deliver power to mid-size manufacturers throughout the region. Last Energy aims to deliver the first plant in Bridgend by 2027, contingent on the licensing and planning processes.

The regulators’ joint summary report, which confirms successful completion of the review in June 2025, marks a significant development in Last Energy’s efforts to deploy the first commercial microreactor in the UK, the company said.

Completion of the process follows over a year of Early Engagement with the regulators and five months of PDR-specific review, which included design workshops and technical submissions across selected topic areas.

“As the first micronuclear developer to complete a Preliminary Design Review, we applaud the UK’s nuclear regulators for establishing a clear, flexible and direct regulatory pathway for micro-nuclear technologies to engage in nuclear licensing and environmental permitting,” said Michael Jenner, CEO of Last Energy UK. “Unlocking nuclear power at scale is essential to decarbonising the industrial economy and driving economic growth across the UK. Completing our PDR has provided essential guidance to efficiently undertake and complete licensing processes, positioning Last Energy to deliver the UK’s first commercial microreactor.”

The company has previously said it would not require public funding for the development and estimates an overall capital investment of £300 million in equipment, services, and other development-related activities. It said it plans to source at least 10% of its needs from South Wales suppliers, translating to a £30 million local economic investment – not including business rates collected by Bridgend County Council – and at least 100 full-time jobs.

Taken together, the plants’ annual output will be equivalent to the amount of energy consumed by approximately 244,000 UK homes per year, alleviating grid restraints and contributing to the Welsh Government’s 2030 net zero targets as well as national climate goals, Last Energy said.

According to the regulators’ summary report, Last Energy’s target to receive a site licence decision by December 2027 is achievable contingent on the company delivering its submissions to the standard and schedule agreed in the PDR. The PDR process covered three topic areas: organisational plans and arrangements, environment and decommissioning, and safety analysis process and maturity, and included review of Last Energy’s fully-passive, walk-away-safe design approach.