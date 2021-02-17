£3.1m North Wales Solar Farm Completed

Leading energy and regeneration specialist, ENGIE, has completed a £3.1m solar farm, on behalf of Flintshire County Council

As part of the project, ENGIE installed 9000 400W solar photovoltaic (PV) panels across two brownfield site locations in Flintshire – a former chemical works at Crumps Yard in Connah's Quay and a site in Flint previously used for landfill.

The panels will generate in excess of 3487MWh's of electricity each year, as well as saving more than 800 tonnes of CO2 each year.

Barry Tayburn, Head of Energy and Innovation at ENGIE, said:

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Flintshire County Council, supporting them with their ambitions to reduce carbon emissions by delivering this key Solar PV project “We have an excellent track record of installing renewable technologies, so it's great that we could bring our expertise to this project and help reduce community energy bills and the Council’s carbon footprint by introducing this innovative technology.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Management and Assets, Councillor Billy Mullin, said:

“Flintshire County Council is pleased that ENGIE has successfully completed this important Solar PV project which will support the reduction in carbon emissions emitted through standard energy generation, which cause climate change, which is a key priority for the Council.”

The project has received technical and commercial support from the Welsh Government Energy Service with guidance provided on site selection, a screening assessment and financial modelling and ongoing support being provided to the project team.

Lesley Griffiths, Welsh Government Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said:

“I am very pleased that the Welsh Government Energy Service was able to support this PV project alongside ENGIE and Flintshire County Council. “Efforts such as these help local authorities across Wales to reduce their carbon output, and the Welsh Government Energy Service will continue to support such efforts wherever possible.”

ENGIE offers a unique breadth and depth of services that address every area of carbon reduction, for any type of organisation. Eliminating carbon poses a variety of challenges, and the measures required vary for different types of organisation. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but ENGIE can support all zero carbon transitions.