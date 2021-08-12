2021 Powys Business Award Finalists Revealed

Businesses from across the breadth of Powys are represented in the county’s premier business awards.

Despite a hiatus in 2020 the highly popular competition sees 21 businesses shortlisted for the different award categories in this year’s Powys Business Awards.

Winners will be chosen following judging interviews which will take place over the summer months, winners will be announced at an awards dinner to be held on Friday October 8th in Newtown.

The finalists are as follows:

Start up Business Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges

By the Wye, Hay on Wye

Cherry Build Ltd, Llandrindod Wells

Network Praxis, Newtown

Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welsh Government

AL Technical/ 23 Social, Newtown

SWG Group, Welshpool

HILLS, Brecon

Micro Business Award (Less than 10 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group

Cellar Drinks Company, Crickhowell

Cradocs Savoury Biscuits Ltd, Brecon

Etic Lab LLP, Newtown

Team Elite Ltd, Caersws

Growth Award sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

CellPath Ltd, Newtown

Radnor Hills, Knighton

Trax JH Ltd, Newtown

Small Business Award (Under 30 employees) sponsored by The County Times

AL Technical Service Ltd, Newtown

Gloversure, Welshpool

HILLS, Brecon

Small Business Growth sponsored by EDF Renewables

Beacon Detection Ltd, Brecon

Hughes Architects, Newtown

Team Elite Ltd, Caersws

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by Myrick Training Services

Asiantaeth Ynni Severn Wye, Llandrindod Wells

Going Green for a Living Community Land Trust Ltd, Newtown

Red Kite Health Solutions CIC, Brecon

Technology & Innovation sponsored by Industry Wales

CellPath Ltd, Newtown

Parry and Evans Limited, Welshpool

Trax JH Ltd, Newtown

Wipak UK Ltd, Welshpool

In addition to the above awards, the Judging Panel have a discretionary award called the Judges Award which is made each year to recognise some outstanding achievement or person that has come to the judge’s attention during their visits and which the strict criteria for the other awards does not recognise which this year is sponsored by the Mid Wales Manufacturing Group.

Secondly from the category winners the overall award for Powys Business Awards, the Business of the Year, is sponsored by Powys County Council.

Cllr. Rosemarie Harris, Leader of Powys County Council, said:

“The Powys Business Awards celebrate excellence and brings recognition in the local and regional business communities. There is a wide breadth of sectors represented and sizes of companies from across Powys. I’m delighted that Powys County Council continues to support them.”

Cllr Iain McIntosh, Cabinet Member for Housing, Planning & Economic Regeneration added