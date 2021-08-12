2021 Powys Business Award Finalists Revealed

Businesses from across the breadth of Powys are represented in the county’s premier business awards.
Despite a hiatus in 2020 the highly popular competition sees 21 businesses shortlisted for the different award categories in this year’s Powys Business Awards.
Winners will be chosen following judging interviews which will take place over the summer months, winners will be announced at an awards dinner to be held on Friday October 8th in Newtown.
The finalists are as follows:
Start up Business Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges
- By the Wye, Hay on Wye
- Cherry Build Ltd, Llandrindod Wells
- Network Praxis, Newtown
Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welsh Government
- AL Technical/ 23 Social, Newtown
- SWG Group, Welshpool
- HILLS, Brecon
Micro Business Award (Less than 10 employees) sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group
- Cellar Drinks Company, Crickhowell
- Cradocs Savoury Biscuits Ltd, Brecon
- Etic Lab LLP, Newtown
- Team Elite Ltd, Caersws
Growth Award sponsored by Development Bank of Wales
- CellPath Ltd, Newtown
- Radnor Hills, Knighton
- Trax JH Ltd, Newtown
Small Business Award (Under 30 employees) sponsored by The County Times
- AL Technical Service Ltd, Newtown
- Gloversure, Welshpool
- HILLS, Brecon
Small Business Growth sponsored by EDF Renewables
- Beacon Detection Ltd, Brecon
- Hughes Architects, Newtown
- Team Elite Ltd, Caersws
Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by Myrick Training Services
- Asiantaeth Ynni Severn Wye, Llandrindod Wells
- Going Green for a Living Community Land Trust Ltd, Newtown
- Red Kite Health Solutions CIC, Brecon
Technology & Innovation sponsored by Industry Wales
- CellPath Ltd, Newtown
- Parry and Evans Limited, Welshpool
- Trax JH Ltd, Newtown
- Wipak UK Ltd, Welshpool
In addition to the above awards, the Judging Panel have a discretionary award called the Judges Award which is made each year to recognise some outstanding achievement or person that has come to the judge’s attention during their visits and which the strict criteria for the other awards does not recognise which this year is sponsored by the Mid Wales Manufacturing Group.
Secondly from the category winners the overall award for Powys Business Awards, the Business of the Year, is sponsored by Powys County Council.
Powys County Council is pleased to support these awards which celebrate excellence and brings recognition in the local and regional business communities.
Cllr. Rosemarie Harris, Leader of Powys County Council, said:
“The Powys Business Awards celebrate excellence and brings recognition in the local and regional business communities. There is a wide breadth of sectors represented and sizes of companies from across Powys. I’m delighted that Powys County Council continues to support them.”
Cllr Iain McIntosh, Cabinet Member for Housing, Planning & Economic Regeneration added
“Not only do these awards provide an excellent opportunity for the county’s businesses to raise their profiles, they give us the chance to showcase their quality and celebrate their success”. I look forward to finding out more about each of the finalists’ journeys and congratulate them all on reaching the finals in a tough competition.”