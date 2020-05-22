2 Weeks Left to Enter the Cardiff Business Awards 2020

The Cardiff Business Awards were started six years ago to celebrate the best businesses in Cardiff and the vast potential that exists within the capital city of Wales and with everything that is going on at the moment it is more important than ever that work being done by companies in this city are recognised.

With just 2 weeks to go until entries close, we want to make sure all the fabulous businesses in Cardiff are represented at this year’s awards particularly during these unprecedented times!

With an award for each major industry sector, businesses from across the capital have a truly unique opportunity to raise their profile and gain the recognition they deserve. The awards are free to enter, and you can enter up-to two categories.

The full list of Awards is as follows:

Construction Business of the Year Creative and Digital Business of the Year Employer of the Year Entrepreneur of the Year Family Business of the Year Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year Green Business of the Year Innovation Business of the Year International Business of the Year Leisure, Hospitality & Retail Business of the Year Manufacturing Business of the Year SME of the Year Start-Up Business of the Year Technology Business of the Year Third Sector Organisation of the Year Young Business Person of the Year

Sponsors for this year’s awards, headlined by Cardiff Council, include: AMPLYFI, Bluegg, Business News Wales, Cardiff and Vale College, Cardiff Metropolitan University, CPS Group (UK), Development Bank of Wales, Dragon Taxis, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Towergate Insurance Brokers, United Purpose, Cleartech Live and Lexon Group.

Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council commented:

‘’I am delighted that Cardiff Council is the headline sponsor for the sixth annual Cardiff Business Awards; the biggest awards of their kind in Wales. The awards, which promise to be the most successful yet, recognise those businesses from start-up’s and the third sector, through to family and international businesses, who are making an outstanding contribution to the economy of Cardiff and the wider region. Past winners have also been able to demonstrate their impact on the UK and international markets. The depth and range of sponsors this year and the new Chair of the judging panel, Frank Holmes, is a testimony to the growing reputation of the Cardiff Business Awards and the positive trends in the Cardiff economy. I look forward to celebrating Cardiff companies’ success in City Hall this year.’’

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Cardiff Business Awards and Managing Director of Grapevine Event Management, commented:

“In these particularly difficult times we want to celebrate the businesses in the Welsh capital that continue to exceed expectations when it comes to launching, growing and sustaining; cementing the city’s place as a leading commercial centre for the UK. The awards are the biggest of their kind in Wales and collectively these organisations play a key role in driving both the capital and wider regional economy so it is important to offer the unique opportunity to celebrate the vibrancy of the city’s business sector.”

Mark Powney, MD of Business News Wales and media sponsor for the CBA 2020 said:

“The Cardiff Business Awards are without a doubt one of the most recognised awards in Wales and it is a great pleasure to be the media partner for this year's awards”. “The team at Business News Wales are greatly looking forward creating a new campiagn aroud this years awards”

So, why don’t you tell us your story, enter the 2020 Cardiff Business Awards today! Each finalist will be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2020 Award.

The closing date for entries is midnight on Friday 5th June 2020 and entries can be submitted via the Cardiff Business Awards website: https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/

In line with government guidelines we will hopefully be able to celebrate with you on Thursday 24th September 2020 at the beautiful City Hall, so make sure you have the date saved in your diary!

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2020 Cardiff Business Awards please visit the website for details. https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/