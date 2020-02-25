Description
Torfaen Business Voice is Torfaen’s thriving business club. It has been in existence for over 19 years, with approximately seventy members consisting of a variety of businesses from Printers to Caterers and continues to grow year on year.
The club is run by a committee of businesses, which is an integral part of its success. These committee members are keen to make a difference and steer the club in a direction decided by them.
We currently offer two levels of membership; Full Membership Renewal and New/Start-up Membership. The New/Start-up level caters strictly for companies operating within their first year of business and for New Members only, offered for one calendar year.
Membership Rates January 2020 – December 2020
£60.00 inclusive of VAT (Companies with 1 – 10 employees)
£80.00 inclusive of VAT (Companies with 10+ employees)
£48.00 inclusive of VAT (Companies under 1 year trading or 1st time member)
Member Benefits
Torfaen Business Voice provides excellent value and offers you and your business a host of benefits including:
2 places per membership at our bustling six business events which feature inspiring speakers, networking opportunities and buffet at a quality local location (Greenmeadow Golf & Country Club, Cwmbran). Please note that registration is from 5:00pm for a 5:30pm start. Places must be booked by the closing date indicated for each event
2020 dates: 19th March, 18th June, 17th September, 3rd December
- Quarterly digital newsletter with articles, tips and business events and information tailored for local Torfaen businesses.
- Varied networking opportunities
- Earn money off next year’s membership fee through our Introduce a Member Scheme
- E-mail bulletins with relevant, vetted information
- Advance notice of other Torfaen County Borough Council business events and opportunities, including business breakfasts, workshops & seminars
- Your company details listed on the business voice membership section (members’ profile)
- Exclusive sponsorship and advertising opportunities for member companies to reach the local business market
Not a member but would like to come along to network?
You can now as a business simply book a PAY AS YOU GO PLACE for £15.00 per person. Simply complete the booking form indicating you are a guest and Make a payment on line (All shops click Business and Economy, look for Torfaen BV Meeting Ticket). Look forward to seeing you at one of our meetings!
WHEN:17th September 2020 – Registration is from 5:00pm for a 5:30pm start
WHERE:Cwmbran – Greenmeadow Golf & Country Club
SOURCE:southwalesbusiness.co.uk