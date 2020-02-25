100 New Jobs Created at Newport Steel Business

More than 100 new jobs are being created at a steel fabricator in Risca near Newport.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates announced the new jobs which are being created following investment by steel fabrication company William Hare, with support from the Welsh Government.

William Hare have invested over £10m over 12 months in the acquisition and development of the Risca site, with the Welsh Government providing £350,000 to support the company’s plans.

This includes expanding the facilities, improving manufacturing capabilities, creating apprenticeships and using local suppliers, which will be a real boost to the local economy.

William Hare Limited is part of the William Hare Group, an international organisation providing bespoke, value engineered steel solutions to innovative construction projects worldwide.

The company is the largest independent steel fabricator in the UK and currently employs over 1,700 people worldwide. The Risca facility is part of an impressive portfolio of UK and global fabrication facilities and offices for William Hare.

David Hodgkiss, CEO, William Hare Group said:

“As a business we pride ourselves on our ability to quickly meet the changing requirements of our clients. The acquisition and investment of the Risca Facility will continue to improve productivity, meeting our client’s needs through creating local jobs and supporting other businesses in the area.”

The creation of the new jobs will happen over the next two years and see the company’s workforce grow significantly at its Risca site, which currently has 23 employees.

During his visit to William Hare Limited, Mr Skates said: