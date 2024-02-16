£1.8m Theatre Refurbishment to Begin on Monday

A major refurbishment of Theatr Brycheiniog, in Brecon, is to begin on Monday (19 February) thanks to £1.8 million in UK Government Levelling Up funding.

The work is being carried out for Powys County Council by SWG Group and is expected to be completed by the autumn.

The theatre will remain open throughout this period, with public access restricted in some areas where demolition or construction is taking place.

Among the areas that will be unaffected are the main reception and café which were improved in 2022.

The refurbishment includes:

New front of house public toilets and back of house dressing room toilets.

Upgrade to all internal and external light fittings, helping to make the building more energy efficient.

New external windows and doors throughout the building.

New front of house public lift.

New cargo lift.

Upgrade to the air handling system in the auditorium, studio and public areas.

“This work will see exciting but very necessary improvements made to this cultural gem in the heart of Brecon,” said Cllr David Selby the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, “which will ensure it remains fit for the purpose and is more sustainable to run in the future. “Much of the infrastructure has remained untouched since it first opened in 1997 so, is in need of an upgrade.”

Theatr Brycheiniog Director Eleri B. Jones added:

“We are very much staying open throughout the improvement works and will continue to welcome visitors and our valued patrons into the building. “There may be some disruption over the summer, but we will work flexibly to continue offering our diverse range of events wherever we can, including outside during the busy summer period. We’d like to thank our audiences in advance for bearing with us during this time, and hope they continue to enjoy all that our much-loved centre for the arts has to offer.”

Theatr Brycheiniog is home to a 477-seat auditorium and 120-seat studio and rehearsal space which are used to put on an ambitious programme of Welsh and English language productions. For more information on its events visit: https://www.brycheiniog.co.uk/en

The money to complete the work was secured from the UK Levelling Up fund by Powys County Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Team and its Strategic Property Team is managing the build.

For more information on the UK Levelling Up fund in Powys email: [email protected]

To find out more about the UK Government's Levelling Up fund visit: https://levellingup.campaign.gov.uk/

Previous improvements to Theatr Brycheiniog were funded by Arts Council of Wales, Wales Council for Voluntary Action, Brecon Town Council, Arnold Clark and Landmarc. This saw the refurbishment of the café, kitchen, bar area and foyer.