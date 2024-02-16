Michelin Recommended ‘Hiraeth’ Reopens in New Location

Hiraeth, the independently run pub and restaurant that secured its place in the prestigious Michelin Guide within eight months of opening, has relocated to Bridgend’s Court Colman Manor Hotel, taking over the stately manor hotel’s 50 cover restaurant.

Hiraeth’s relocation comes after the landlord of their original site chose to put the 400-year-old building near Cowbridge up for sale. Having completed their final service at the pub on new year’s eve, the Hiraeth team have pulled out all of the stops to refurbish the dining room at Court Colman Manor, creating a calming, modern space which uses plenty of natural materials and elegant touches. Handmade herringbone tables dotted around the dining room have been made by a local craftsman from Bridgend; the ten-year-old oak cuttings used to make them came from a felled oak tree in Welsh former rugby union player Neil Jenkins’ garden!

Hiraeth has charmed critics with its unpretentious approach. Just like at the previous venue, it will offer a monthly-changing taster menu (£40 short / £70 long) and an à la carte menu which will change daily depending on what’s coming in from local suppliers. Once settled into its new location, Hiraeth will also open for Sundays throughout the year and will start offering Afternoon Tea in the spring.

With their first ever service at the new location booked in for tonight (Valentine’s Day) Hiraeth chefs & co-owners Lewis Dwyer and Andy Aston are now looking forward to a busy year at Court Colman Manor Hotel. Andy said:

“We’re so excited to welcome our first guests tonight – it’s taken a Herculean effort from the team to get us here. We still have some finishing touches to make over the coming weeks, to really make the space our own, but as far as the kitchen goes we’re ready and raring to go. We hope that everyone who loved what we did in the pub will pay us a visit and love what we are doing here just as much – if not more!”

The move to Court Colman Manor opens new possibilities for Hiraeth, too. The hotel's extensive gardens will serve as the canvas for Hiraeth's kitchen garden, ensuring a bountiful harvest of seasonal produce just meters from the kitchen door, and complementing Hiraeth's ongoing commitment to supporting local farmers and producers.

For more information and to book a table for Hiraeth at the Court Colman Manor Hotel visit: www.hiraethkitchen.com.