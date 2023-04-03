Zip World Launches New Gravity-Powered Adventure

Adventure company Zip World has announced the launch of its latest exhilarating adventure, Gravity Explorer, a spiral suspension track powered entirely by gravity.

Located at the Zip World Penrhyn Quarry site – already home to the fastest zip line in the world – Gravity Explorer will provide adventurers with a unique new experience as they soar across the 400m track at speeds of up to 30mph.

Set to open to the public from Wednesday 26th May 2023, visitors will be suspended in the air via a harness attachment as they take in breath-taking views of what once was the world’s largest slate quarry.

Along its 400m long suspended track, Gravity Explorer features two spiral turns that riders will experience as they descend the structures.

Harnessing nothing but the natural topography of the area, the ride itself will be completely powered by gravity, with riders descending to ground level within 3-5 minutes.

Gravity Explorer marks the fifth adventure at the North Wales site, joining Velocity 2, Quarry Flyer, Quarry Karts, and the Penrhyn Quarry Tour and becomes Zip World’s 24th attraction.

Zip World Founder and president Sean Taylor said: