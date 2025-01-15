Zip World Announces Official Launch Date In London

North Wales headquartered adventure firm Zip World has announced the launch date of its London site at the UK's largest sculpture, the ArcelorMittal Orbit.

Zip World London will operate the ArcelorMittal Orbit at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford. Launching on Valentine's Day – Friday, 14th February – the site marks the company’s first location in the South East of England.

The reopening of the ArcelorMittal Orbit operated by Zip World London also brings the launch of ‘Helix’ – the world’s biggest tunnel slide. At 76m high, visitors will travel at speeds of up to 15mph, turning 12 times around the iconic sculpture before reaching ground level.

The ArcelorMittal Orbit 360 viewing deck is at the very top of the sculpture, 80 metres high. On a clear day, you can see as far as 20 miles. The ArcelorMittal Orbit 360 deck will also be available for private hire and corporate events.

The site in London joins Zip World's portfolio of adventures, which already features the world's fastest zip line, Velocity, along with various other zip lines, climbs, drops, and coasters at its different locations across the UK.

Andrew Hudson, Zip World CEO, said:

“We are excited to announce the re-opening date for the ArcelorMittal Orbit at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, ready for half term. “This is just the start for Zip World in London, and we can’t wait to welcome both locals and thrill-seekers from around the world. We’ve got many more epic adventures lined up that will redefine urban excitement in the heart of the city.”

Edward Fane, LLDC Head of Venues, said: