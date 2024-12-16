Young Welsh Talent Showcased at WJEC’s Innovation Awards

Wales' most promising young inventors were recognised for their creative ideas at the 24th annual Innovation Awards, hosted by WJEC.

Held in Cardiff Bay on 12 December at The Senedd, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of budding inventors from across Wales.

The Innovation Awards were developed in collaboration with the Welsh Government to inspire creativity among young minds in Wales and provoke them to rethink conventional designs of everyday products and services. Following suit from previous years, the 24th celebration showcased the imaginative talent of young Welsh creatives.

The event additionally serves as a reflection on the legacy of Welsh inventors and acknowledges their contributions. Some of the world’s most groundbreaking inventions have come from Welsh inventors, such as the modern microphone, X-ray, and radar technology.

Molly Newland, a student from Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Ceredigion, secured the number one spot as the AS Level Winner and Overall Winner for her innovative design of a rescue board. The judges commended Molly for combining innovative design with functionality for a potentially life-saving product, and her attention to detail in improving emergency response tools.

On her win, Molly said:

“I’m really grateful to have won the AS Level prize and Overall Winner, It means so much to be here and to have even been shortlisted, so to win is an honour. Everyone’s projects were absolutely incredible, so it’s been a tough competition. I’d like to say well done to everyone else who was a finalist, their projects are amazing. I’d like to thank my family, teachers and my school for all their support.”

Previous winners have already progressed in developing their inventions. Alys Jones, who won the GCSE category at the 2023 Innovation Awards, has recently received an “Intention to Grant” notification from the UKIPO for her design titled ‘portable footrest device', an incredibly fast turnaround in the patent industry.

Ian Morgan, WJEC Chief Executive, said:

“The Innovation Awards is an important event in our calendar, and we view it as a privilege to celebrate our young Welsh talent as they continue the legacy of Welsh inventors. Once again we have been overwhelmed with the standard of entries this year, and it is wonderful to see the bright and innovative ideas that the future generation holds, especially those that take a proactive approach towards solving today’s problems. “I want to extend our congratulations once again to all those who entered, and of course our winners. The thought, time and effort that went into these projects is truly admirable, and I look forward to seeing the future legacy of Welsh inventors.”

Rebecca Evans, Welsh Government Economy, Energy and Planning Cabinet Secretary, said:

“I am incredibly proud to see such ingenuity and creativity from across Wales. Nurturing the next generation of innovators is a crucial part of our innovation strategy, and judging by the standard of entries this year, I am confident our young people are ready to tackle tomorrow's challenges and embrace every opportunity with fresh thinking and bold ideas.”