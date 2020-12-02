Young Tenby Entrepreneur Relaunches CaravanCloud Business

A young entrepreneur from Tenby has relaunched and rebranded his business.

Connor Ennis recently rebranded and relaunched his business CaravanCloud – an online one-stop shop for all things camping and caravan related, from buying and selling caravans to booking campsites.

Recent research has shown that camping and caravanning are on the rise, particularly among the young.

“Up until the Covid-19 pandemic our target customers for caravan and motorhome sales tended to be young families to retirees,” Mr Ennis said. “However, since holidaying abroad has become more complicated, we have seen our usual target customer base broaden massively. “Over the lockdown period, I have seen a large increase in younger people, young families, and wealthier middle-aged customers eager to buy caravans and motor homes – and a large majority of these sales have been of new vehicles rather than used.”

While Covid-19 has increased interest in caravanning, he adds that the trend had started before then – as was highlighted in research released in March. He believes this is down to improvements in caravan and motorhome design.

“I think that maybe 10 years ago caravanning and motor homing may not have been considered as a desirable holiday option by the majority of the British public,” he says. “However, in the last five years caravans and motorhomes have become so luxurious and have all the amenities you would find in a holiday home – and I believe that’s part of why they have increased in popularity.”

Mr Ennis added that new facilities such as spas and gyms are likely to have increased popularity, along with the affordable nature of caravan holidays in theUK.

Another factor addressed by CaravanCloud is the growing demand for more eco-friendly types of holiday.

“Global warming is increasingly in the spotlight and I feel a lot more of the British public would choose an environmentally friendly holiday over one that wasn’t, should they have the choice,” Mr Ennis says. “It is something that I actively try and promote through CaravanCloud through our eco-friendly search feature.”

Tenby-based Connor initially founded CaravanCloud in 2015 at the age of 18. Ennis Caravans was founded by his grandfather in Llanelli, which soon became the largest caravan dealership in Wales and one of the first in the country.

Connor left school after Sixth Form to join the family business, working as a sales executive at his father’s business, Tenby Tourers.

“Going into a sales job at the age of 18 is quite a difficult one as a lot of our customers would be middle aged and would have a lot more experience with caravans than I did,” he says. “As the job went on and I started to learn a lot more about the industry I also saw an opportunity for new and fresh approach to make things easier for sales but also for camping holidays. It was from this moment on that the idea of CaravanCloud was born. “CaravanCloud was created with the aim of bringing all aspects of caravanning, camping and everything in-between in one modern and easy to use place, simplifying the buying and selling process of caravans and motorhomes and also making it easier to find a campsite, caravan park or glamping site.”

After making improvements to the website and marketing strategy, Mr Ennis says he has been delighted with how well the redesigned website has taken off.

“The response to the new CaravanCloud has been amazing,” he says. “I have managed to get opinions from successful people within the sector who love our platform and say it outperforms our other competitors in terms of functionality, design, and cost.”

Looking to the future, Connor expects the trend for holidaying in the UK to grow.