Young Entrepreneur Brings Sparkle to Merthyr with LGBTQ+ Bar Launch

21-year-old Freya Curtis has opened the first LGBTQ+ themed bar in Merthyr Tydfil with the help of a £35,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales to part-fund start-up costs.

With live shows, karaoke nights and drag shows, Sparkles is already proving popular with the local community. Four part-time jobs have been created.

As the daughter of Marnie and Matthew Curtis who run Merthyr Tydfil Labour Club, Freya has grown-up in the hospitality industry. She worked for her parents before deciding to start her own business venture.

Freya said:

“I’ve learnt so much from my parents about how to run a successful hospitality business. They inspired me to set-up on my own and as a member of the local LGBTQ+ community, I knew that there was a real gap in the market for a themed bar in Merthyr. The response has been fantastic, and I am very grateful to everyone for their support. “I might only be 21 but having the backing of my parents and the Development Bank has given me the confidence to go it alone. I hope my story inspires others to start their own journey as a young entrepreneur.”

Jessica White is a Senior Investment Executive with the Development Bank. She said:

“Our flexible funding is available for young entrepreneurs to help them start up successful businesses in Wales. In fact, we have supported over 100 young people aged 18-30 years old in the last year who, like Freya, have a strong business plan and plenty of passion to turn their self-employed dream into reality. Ambitious young entrepreneurs like Freya are an important part of our economy, so we’re pleased to support this new business ventures and wish her every success.”

The loan for Sparkles Bar came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. Financed by Welsh Government, the Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.