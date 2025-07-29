Young Baker Wins National Award for Attitude and Dedication to the Industry

Young baker Ella Muddiman has been awarded the Hugh Weeks Award recognising her “exceptional” passion and support for others in the sector.

Presented by the Alliance for Bakery Students and Trainees (ABST), the Award honours the memory of Hugh Weeks, a former ABST President and influential figure in the bakery and confectionery industry.

It is given to a student who not only excels in their craft but also shows outstanding commitment to the industry and their peers.

The ceremony took place at Coleg Cambria’s Iâl Bakery in Wrexham, where Sara Autton, Executive Committee Member and past ABST President, presented the prize on behalf of the organisation.

“Ella has a mentoring approach for others that guides and leads rather than dictates and demands,” said Sara. “She is an advocate not only for the Tasty Careers Campaign (which seeks to promote food industry education and careers) but also The Burnt Chef Project as it provides support for, and awareness of mental health issues in the high-pressure environment of the hospitality and catering industries. “In all that she has achieved so far, Ella has embodied the true spirit of the Hugh Weeks Award. She is proactive in her pursuit of learning, and not afraid of taking a leap of faith into diverse opportunities that may have been daunting for her only a few years ago.”

She added:

“Her charitable activities and advocacy for mental health awareness; along with her encouragement of less experienced students are attributes that were deeply valued by Hugh, and I am sure he would heartily endorse the ABST Council's decision to present his special award to such an exceptional person.”

Ella was presented with the Hugh Weeks Cup, a £250 cash prize and a set of expert baking textbooks from the Richemont Centre of Excellence.

She said:

“I'm incredibly proud and honoured to receive such a prestigious award. I'd particularly like to thank Sara for all her continued support and the ABST Council for awarding me. I'm absolutely thrilled.”

Maria Stevens, Head of Commercial Operations at Coleg Cambria, praised Ella’s rise over past years and said: