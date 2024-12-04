Y Seler in Aberaeron Earns Prestigious 5-Star Rating from Visit Wales

The family-run Y Seler, which overlooks the harbour in Aberaeron, has achieved the prestigious 5-star Restaurant with Rooms rating from Visit Wales.

The Visit Wales assessor praised the “extremely comfortable, thoughtfully designed rooms,” the “quality of the food,” and the “very attentive service”. The Visit Wales assessor was particularly impressed, describing Y Seler as “leading the way” in offering a top-tier guest experience.

This accolade caps off an impressive year for Y Seler, which also saw them taking home The Restaurant of the Year Mid Wales award, being a finalist for the Mid Wales Tourism Award, receiving the 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, and the title of Overall Winner: Restaurant of the Year for Wales.

Llinos Thomas shared her excitement:

“Tourism is so important to Wales, and we’re truly proud to play our part by offering what we do at Y Seler. Receiving this 5-star award is an incredible honour, and we’re so grateful to our team and wonderful guests for making it possible.”

Since opening in 2022, Y Seler has welcomed visitors from near and far, providing year-round accommodation. Building on its success, they’re excited to soon open the doors to their newest venue, Ty Glyn, in Spring 2025. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.yseler.co.uk or contact info@yseler.co.uk.