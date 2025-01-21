Xplore! Science Discovery Centre Celebrates Achievements in Latest Impact Report

A science visitor attraction in the centre of Wrexham is celebrating the impact it has made in the region thanks to its community engagement work.

Xplore! Science Discovery Centre has maintained its educational roots by showcasing STEAM whilst building upon its reputation as a top visitor attraction, with accolades including a 5-star rating by Visit Wales.

A key part of its activity has centred around the introduction of three new science exhibits, taking the total on offer to more than 85. The trio includes a human-sized hamster wheel, stop-motion animation table, and Archimedes spiral.

Across the past academic year (September 2023 to August 2024), more than 21,000 school learners from 245 schools have been engaged, with some 6,700 pupils visiting the centre on Henblas Street.

The Xplore! team took another crucial step in its first floor expansion, with the building’s carbon footprint reduced by more than 20 tonnes per annum.

The charity installed more than 200 solar panels to the roof, which has benefited from new insulation, as part of plans to open the space to the public.

Xplore! centre manager Scot Owen looked back on another impressive period of growth and development in the organisation’s latest Impact Brochure.

He said:

“As I reflect on Xplore!’s activities and look ahead to the future, the two words that come to mind are proud and excited. “It’s been a challenging period with the funding landscape completely changing, but the perseverance and creative thinking of our team meant a variety of options were explored and we still delivered huge impact in the region. “We have taken steps to build on our sustainable business model through diversifying our offering with the launch of Xplore! Nature, progressing plans to redevelop the first floor, and investing in our building to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Since Xplore! Nature was unveiled, more than 125 sessions have welcomed community members of all ages to the woodland at Wrexham University’s Northop campus.

The environmental science hub has proved a huge hit with school children and teachers, who have utilised Stay and Play activities.

Thanks to financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, four free large-scale events – three family fundays and a Wonder Day – have also been held.

Each funday proved popular with activities ranging from climbing walls, axe throwing, and archery to face painting and pedal-powered go-karts, whilst the annual Wonder Day highlighted the links between faith and science and welcomed 900 people.

Jasbir Dhesi OBE, chair of the board of trustees, added: