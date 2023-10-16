Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Wrexham University’s Enterprise Team: Fueling Prosperity Through Funding Success

In this Business News Wales audio interview, Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise and Wrexham University the delight that they have been successful in securing over £570,000 for two projects through the UK’s Shared Prosperity Funding scheme. 

The scheme is part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda, designed to boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards across the country, while supporting local businesses, people and skills.

The network will enhance the University’s current offerings of Knowledge Transfer Vouchers which provide businesses with direct access to university expertise and facilities, and introduce subsidised mini KTPs (Knowledge Transfer Partnerships) to lower the cost of employing graduates to undertake specific projects in industry. It also introduces skills vouchers allowing businesses to upskill their staff through University short courses at subsidised rates.

The first award will support the continuation of Wrexham University’s Horticulture Wales Project, in Flintshire and Denbighshire. Over the last 18 months the previously European-funded project has established firm links with horticultural businesses, schools and communities across Wales, but will now be able to focus solely in Flintshire and Denbighshire and continue to showcase modern growing methods such as CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture) in the region.

The second award will support the introduction of Wrexham University’s North East Wales Innovation and Skills Network which will increase university and business collaboration across Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

With roots tracing back to 1887 as the Wrexham School of Science and Art, Wrexham Glyndŵr University takes pride in its illustrious history. It became Denbighshire Technical Institute in 1927 and Denbighshire Technical College in 1939. It soon became necessary to merge with two other colleges to become North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI), which quickly became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million. NEWI gained university status in 2008 and Wrexham Glyndŵr University was born.

The Glyndŵr Enterprise Team is dedicated to positively impacting the business community by providing essential tools to gain a competitive edge in a world marked by global competition and unparalleled collaboration. Our mission is to foster an environment of knowledge-sharing and effective partnering. We promise to address the specific needs and challenges of each organization, with a commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and good business practice. We believe that education should be accessible to all, from start-ups and young graduates embarking on new careers, to business leaders and innovators; we equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.

At the heart of our enterprise lies innovation and creativity, where new ideas are welcomed, and anything is possible with the will to make it happen.
 

