Wrexham University Unveils Rebrand and New Name

Wrexham University has today officially unveiled its rebrand and new name, in a bid to increase awareness, strengthen identity and in turn, attract more students.

As of the beginning of this academic year, we are now known as ‘Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University’, further bringing together the place and university.

Formerly known as Glyndwr University, Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University aims to be a first-choice institution and destination for prospective students – with the overarching goal of making our community, our city and the world better through higher education.

The major rebrand follows extensive consultation with students, staff and external stakeholders to ensure that the brand truly represents what the university offers and stands for and our ambitions for the future.

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor, said:

“Renaming and rebranding to Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University is a momentous and exciting step in the right direction for the institution – it is about us putting our purpose at the heart of everything we do and using that to inform every decision that we make. “Our ultimate goal is to inspire and enable our students to grow, to prosper and progress through higher education, research and engagement in an inclusive ‘home from home’ environment. “Our purpose is to transform people and place to drive economic, social and cultural success. Ultimately, we make the world a better place through higher education. “All of what we do is rooted in community. We are proud to be located in Wrexham – Wales’ newest city and are proud of our Welsh history and heritage, as well as the legacy of Owain Glyndŵr – and we are committed to continuing to celebrate that. One example of this is through our links with the Owain Glyndŵr Society, which presents an award to one of our top graduates every year. “We also committed to keeping the Welsh language alive and are delighted to say that more students than ever before have opportunities to study bilingually across a range of our courses at Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University, through the fantastic work of our recently appointed Head of Welsh Medium Development, who has led on launching our Welsh Language Academic Strategy and Action Plan towards the end of last year.”

Helena Eaton, Director of Marketing and Recruitment at Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University, said: