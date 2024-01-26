Wrexham University Unveils New Outdoor Pods to Boost Student Wellbeing and Connection to Nature

New outdoor pods to enable students and staff to meet, collaborate and study closer to nature have been unveiled at Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University.

The new pods, which are situated in the Quad area of the Wrexham campus, have been purchased with funding from the University’s joint ‘Nature-based Social Prescribing’ project, which aims to strengthen students’ overall wellbeing and feel more connected to their surroundings through nature.

As part of the project, which secured more than £400,000 of funding last year, both students and staff were invited to take part in the research element. This was to help the Research team gain an insight into ‘what matters’ to students and staff and how the green spaces on campus could be improved so that they could increase their time outside in nature with the aim of improving their mental health and wellbeing.

The study team listened and took findings from the research to fund the pods – an alternative outdoor meeting space for all to enjoy.

The pods can seat up to six people, has a full electricity supply and is wi-fi enabled.

Lynda Powell, Executive Director of Operations at Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University and Nature-based Social Prescribing Project Lead, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to unveil our brand new outdoor pods, situated in the Quad area of our Wrexham campus. “Not only are they absolutely beautiful but they provide both students and colleagues with a truly special space to study and meet, while ensuring that everyone feels more connected to the outdoors, which in turn will improve individuals’ mental wellbeing. “This is a campus improvement that the project team are enormously proud of, due to the countless benefits it will provide our students.”

Other campus projects completed as part of the Nature-based Social Prescribing project, include a sensory path in the Quad area, an outdoor gym, an outdoor events catering facility, new outdoor furniture and parasols across all four campuses, and much more.

All of these projects have been completed with the aim of encouraging students and staff to make the most of the outdoors and feel closer to nature.

The new pods have been supplied by online home and outdoor retailer, Cuckooland.

Nathalie Davis, Director of Cuckooland, added:

“We are delighted to be involved with this project. The outdoor pods, which are placed in the Quad on the Plas Coch campus, are designed to be safe, low maintenance, wheelchair-accessible, equipped with electricity and suitable for year-round use. “They have emerged as beacons of tranquillity to support both students and staff navigating the demands of academic life. Nestled in nature, they provide a calm environment for contemplation, relaxation, and focused, independent study but most importantly, they have encouraged discussion amongst those that have seen them and they are regularly used as fun meeting places for both staff and students.”

Funding for Nature-based Social Prescribing project was awarded by Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW), as part of its Strategic Investment Fund.

The project is a collaborative with staff from across Wrexham University and the University of South Wales, together with a variety of local organisations and green health providers in Wrexham and Flintshire.