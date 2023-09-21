Wrexham University Ranked First for Social Inclusion – for Sixth Year Running

Wrexham University has remained first in England and Wales for social inclusion for the sixth year running – as well as, once again, being ranked in the top 10 for teaching quality in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024.

The first place for Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University relating to the social inclusion league table recognises the institution’s dedication to empowering students from all backgrounds, by providing them with the support they need to succeed in higher education, and in turn, equip them with the skills they need beyond their studies.

The institution ranked joint seventh for teaching quality in the 2024 league table.

While, the university also achieved strong rankings in the following subject areas:

Criminology – Ranked 9th in the UK overall, and ranked 1st in the UK for teaching quality and also for student experience

Nursing – Ranked 1st in the UK for teaching quality and 2nd in the UK for student experience

Psychology – Ranked 1st in the UK for teaching quality and 3rd in UK for student experience

Social Work – Ranked 3rd in UK for teaching quality

New to The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide this year is a ranking from People and Planet, which assesses the environmental and ethical standards of each UK university.

Wrexham University ranked third in the UK for ethical careers and recruitment and joint ninth in the UK for ethical investment and banking in the People and Planet University League.

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor, said:

“We are immensely proud that Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University has remained first in England and Wales for social inclusion for the sixth year running in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024. “Here at Wrexham, we pride ourselves on the transformative education that we provide, which in turn, leads to enormous opportunity. We are proud to be an inclusive and welcoming environment for students. “We are also delighted that we remain in the top 10 for teaching quality, which is not only fantastic news for our students but it also demonstrates the hard work of our academic staff. “It’s extremely pleasing to see our Criminology, Nursing, Psychology and Social Work subjects ranking highly for student experience and teaching quality. Well done to staff for their consistent excellent work.”

Lynda Powell, Executive Director of Operations, added:

“It’s also fantastic to see how strongly the university has performed in the People and Planet University League. As part of our ongoing environmental sustainability strategy, Wrexham University is continually striving to improve our environmental performance and we are working to provide education for sustainable development to all our students.”

The national newspaper’s guide ranks British universities to provide potential students with information in order to allow them to make an informed choice about higher education. The guide is put together following evaluation of everything from student satisfaction with teaching to graduate employment prospects.

Last month, the institution was also ranked top in Wales for teaching in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS). The university was also ranked top for assessment and feedback student voice; and Students’ Union.