Wrexham Glyndwr University to Host Knowledge Transfer Event for Businesses in North Wales

Wrexham Glyndwr University is proud to announce its upcoming event, Showcasing Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs), in collaboration with Bangor University, Aberystwyth University and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai which will take place at the end of March.

The event will provide a platform for organisations, businesses and industry professionals to learn about knowledge transfer partnerships and the benefits.

Taking place on March 31st 2023 from 10.00am – 1.00pm in The Quay Hotel, Deganwy Marina, LL31 9DJ (lunch included), the event is designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange between academia and industry, with the ultimate goal of driving innovation and economic growth.

Starting with an introduction from Mick Card, Knowledge Transfer Advisor on behalf of Innovate UK, the event will also showcase case studies from each academic institution, featuring academic experts and industry partners. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive Q & A session, network with peers and can expect to gain valuable insights into cutting-edge technologies, emerging trends and best practices in the areas of expertise covered by each academic institution.

Jane Edwards, Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Partner at WGU commented:

“This event is a great opportunity to come and find out about all things KTP and their benefits for everyone involved, from businesses, academics and graduates wishing to fast-forward their career”.

Aberystwyth University expressed their excitement to participate and engage with businesses:

“We’re looking forward to joining this exciting event and meeting the businesses who attend. We’ve got some great examples to share with you all, with the benefits the company partners gained from the projects front and centre”.

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai commented:

“We have a presentation and a video to share with you on our recently completed successful Knowledge Transfer Partnership project with Fifth Wheel company. We are very excited to meet businesses and sharing our experiences as an academic establishment supporting local companies”.

Glyndwr University is committed to supporting research and innovation that has positive impact on society and the economy. Through events like this, the university aims to create opportunities for collaboration, knowledge transfer, and partnership working that will drive innovation and economic growth in the region.

The Showcasing KTP event is open to all and registration is free. With limited spaces available, book you free place here.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]