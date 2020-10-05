Wrexham Business Wins Top National Award for Manufacturing

Cedar Tree Pods, based in Wrexham, have recently been celebrating after beating tough competition to win the best Manufacturing start-up at the Wales Start-up Awards 2020.

The local family business designs and builds wooden pods for glamping businesses, garden rooms or office spaces.

Mike Richards, owner of the company, says this year has been particularly tough, but getting recognition at the National Awards has been a major boost.

Mike said,

“We were over the moon to find out last night that we’ve won the manufacturing category in the Wales Start-up Awards. We’ve been hit, like many others, by the uncertainty over Brexit and then Covid-19. Luckily, we seem to be coming out of the other side now, and we hope to get stronger and stronger. We are even looking for two new employees to join our company and are looking to expand the business further in the future. “It’s an amazing accolade for all of the hard work that everyone has put into Cedar Tree Pods. I’m so proud of our little company tucked away in North Wales. Thank you to everyone who has helped to make it a success. We can’t wait to see what the future brings for our business and can’t thank the Wales Start-Up Awards enough for giving us the opportunity to showcase our business!”

The Wales Start-Up Awards were established in 2015 to recognise the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service. They are also the only awards in the UK that focus specifically on celebrating unsung heroes of the business community.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, who created the awards in 2015, said that despite the challenges faced by businesses across Wales, new firms had continued to make a significant impact over the last six months:

He added: