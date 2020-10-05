Snowdonia 360 Opens Up Partnerships with Local Businesses

Following a relaunch earlier this month, Attractions of Snowdonia, is once again opening up partnering opportunities with local businesses.

Developed by the team behind Attractions of Snowdonia, ‘Snowdonia 360’ is a 364-mile route through Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd taking in the very best of North Wales; from breathtaking scenery, must see attractions, and the best places to stay, eat and shop. The Snowdonia 360 aims to boost the economy in North Wales through driving visitors to every corner of the region all year round, in turn supporting sustainable tourism across North Wales.

Snowdonia 360 takes in a vast range of places to visit ranging from internationally recognised hotspots to hidden gems way off the hidden track. The organisation is now calling on like-minded businesses interested in becoming part of the initiative to get in touch.

Jonathan Williams-Ellis, Chair of Attractions of Snowdonia and Snowdonia 360 explained:

“When we launched earlier this year, we already had a number of partnerships in place under a tiered system. Our plan was to build on this as the initiative gathered momentum and whilst this has temporarily been on hold, we’re very much stepping this idea up once again. “We want to hear from businesses that offer visitors something a little different or that really showcase its own sense of place in Snowdonia or North Wales. Ideally, we're looking for businesses that represent the best things to do, best places to stay, best pubs, restaurants, cafés and bars and best shops and hire services.”

Jonathan continued:

“The concept of the staycation is inevitably gathering mass appeal as foreign travel becomes increasingly restricted. We want to capture that potential audience and provide them with a complete visual package of the very best this region has to offer.”

Attractions of Snowdonia is a consortium of 29 leading North West Wales attractions, established some 30 years ago. All leading attractions are included within the route under Tier 1 memberships whilst accommodation and food outlets will form part of tier two and three associate membership.

Anyone can access the website www.snowdonia360.com and create their own itinerary and are encouraged to share their path, passions, profile and experiences on an open online sharing platform attached to the site. Snowdonia 360 aims to capture the attention and take up of groups ranging from families to couples, single travellers, cyclists, caravan enthusiasts, adventure seekers, food lovers, historical aficionados and more.