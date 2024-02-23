Work to Start Soon on £3.5m Tŷ Brycheiniog Project

A major project to create a new multi-agency hub in Brecon is to begin on Monday 4 March thanks to £3.5 million in UK Government Levelling Up funding.

The money has been used by Powys County Council to buy the empty former call centre at Unit 1b, Brecon Enterprise Park, and to fund its refurbishment.

It will see the creation of offices for council staff and partners from the public, private and voluntary sectors to use, in a flexible working environment, that will be known as Tŷ Brycheiniog.

The move will then free up a much-needed development site, in Brecon, at the council’s Neuadd Brycheiniog offices on Cambrian Way.

The work is being carried out for Powys County Council by BBI Group (Beacons Business Interiors) and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2024. It includes:

Refurbishment of the second floor to create office space for council staff.

A reorganisation of the first floor to allow for multi-occupancy by different agencies.

Installation of a passenger lift.

“This development will create a more practical, cost-effective building for the council to use,” said Cllr David Selby the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, “and will help us maintain positive working relationships with our partners who will be based on the same site. “It will also help us cut our carbon footprint and meet our commitment to being net zero for carbon emissions by 2030.”

Stephen Price Sales Director for BBI Group added:

“We are delighted to have secured this contract, which is literally on our doorstep in Brecon, and are very much looking forward to working with the council on this Levelling Up project. “It has already created a job opportunity for an apprentice, which has been taken up by a young man from Brecon, and carpentry students from NPTC Groups’ Brecon Beacons College will be visiting us on site throughout the project to get a better understanding of the building process.”

The refurbishment will see the installation of zero-carbon flooring in Tŷ Brycheiniog and LED lighting with intelligent controls, in the parts of the building that will be occupied by the council.

The money to complete the work was secured from the UK Levelling Up fund by Powys County Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Team and its Strategic Property Team is managing the build.

For more information on the UK Levelling Up fund in Powys email: [email protected]

To find out more about the UK Government's Levelling Up fund visit: https://levellingup.campaign.gov.uk/