Work is Coming to an End on a New Housing Development in Prestatyn

Work is Coming to an End on a New Housing Development in Prestatyn

Adra, the largest housing association in North Wales, is about to complete the development of 102 homes on former farmland in Prestatyn.

The contractor for the development is Castle Green Homes.

46 of the properties will be for social rent purposes, with the other 56 being intermediate rent units.

The entire development includes a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses, as well as 2 and 4 bedroom bungalows.

The construction work will be completed by spring, with the last residents to move in before Easter.

Owen Bracegirdle, Adra's Senior Development Project Manager, said:

“We are pleased to see the successful completion of our latest social housing development project in Prestatyn. “By working closely with our partners and community stakeholders, we have delivered high-quality, affordable housing units that will positively impact the lives of many individuals and families. “This project not only addresses the pressing need for affordable housing in our community, but also provides a safe and welcoming environment for individuals and families to live in. “We are committed to continuing our efforts to create more affordable housing options, which reflects the local, regional and national housing need.”

If you are interested in a social rented home register with SARTH: 01824 712911 / https://www.denbighshire.gov.uk/en/housing-homelessness-and-landlords/social-housing/apply-for-social-housing.aspx

If anyone is interested in the intermediate rental option, they need to register with Tai Teg: www.taiteg.org.uk