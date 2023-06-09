Winners of the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards Revealed

The winners of the inaugural Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards were revealed last evening, when Abergavenny Market Hall underwent a transformation into a glamourous black-tie worthy venue for one night only.

These prestigious awards were introduced this year with the aim of acknowledging the remarkable businesses in Torfaen and Monmouthshire and to honour the dedicated and forward-thinking entrepreneurs who contribute to the thriving business community within the counties.

Winners of the 2023 Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards:

Creative and Digital Business of the Year – So. Social Media

Employer of the Year- Safran Seats

Entrepreneur of the Year – Kelli Aspland & Laura Waters – Solar Buddies

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year – Quote Detective

Green Business of the Year – Zero Waste Torfaen

Innovation and Technology Business of the Year – Homeglow Products Ltd

International Business of the Year – Frog Bikes

Manufacturing Business of the Year – Wood U Believe It Ltd

Retail Business of the year – Pig and Pip

SME of the Year – Freight Logistics Solutions

Start-Up Business of the Year – Tyler Aromatherapy

Third Sector Organisation of the Year – National Star

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year – The Blaenafon Cheddar Company Ltd

Young Business Person of the Year – Leah Kelly – Malfie &Cro

Highly Commended

Creative & Digital Business of the Year – Event Prop Shop Ltd

Employer of the Year- Y Prentis

Retail Business of the Year – Jacobs Boutique xo

Start Up Business of the Year – Remote First Aid & Pre-Hospital Training Ltd

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year – Baffle Haus

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year – White Castle Vineyard

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year – LT Tools Ltd

Grapevine Event Management, the driving force behind the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards, believes in celebrating and showcasing the achievements of local businesses, their innovative ideas and their relentless pursuit of excellence.

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“We are really excited to have launched the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards this year. By recognising outstanding entrepreneurial endeavours and the amazing companies within Torfaen and Monmouthshire, these awards will help play a pivotal role in promoting growth, fostering collaboration, and inspiring others in the region.”

The Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards, were supported by headline sponsors Johnsey Estates UK Limited, along with Alacrity Foundation, Bron Afon, Cambrensis Civil Engineering, Cardiff Capital Region, Coleg Gwent, Hartpury University, Industry Wales, Melin Homes, Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association, Morgan Sindall Group, Ogi, Pobl Group, Tewdric Energy, Torfaen County Borough Council, Y Prentis, Lexon Group, Thornbush Hill, Stills, Cleartech Live, and Business News Wales.

Andrew Wilkinson, Chair of Johnsey Estates UK Limited, Headline Sponsor said:

“Mamhilad Park Estate celebrates its own 75thanniversary this year so what better way to mark the occasion than to have taken the opportunity to sponsor such a fantastic evening of awards, particularly as many of the finalists have actually started and grown their businesses at Mamhilad. We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to work with our two local authorities and the team from Grapevine Event Management to celebrate the successes of so many local businesses and shout loudly about the good work that we are all doing here in this beautiful corner of Wales.”

The Leader of Torfaen Council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said:

“The awards have been a fantastic success and I’m delighted the council has supported the inaugural Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards. The awards have been a fabulous showcase for the range of successful and innovative businesses in Torfaen and we’re looking forward to working with all our successful businesses this evening and supporting all our business leaders of the future.”

Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary-Ann Brocklesby said;

“Last night’s businesses awards showcased the wealth of talent and enterprise across Monmouthshire and Torfaen. We were delighted to host the event in Abergavenny’s glorious Market hall and join with partners, friends and businesses to celebrate our inspiring and ambitious businesses. Well done and congratulations to everyone involved for making it such a special event. We will continue to work together with Torfaen council to future business growth, entrepreneurs and social enterprises. Looking forward to to next year’s event.”

Further details of the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards, which will return in 2024, can be found on the website https://tmbusinessawards.com/