Trojan Electronics Celebrates a Year of Record Growth

Trojan Electronics, the go-to expert for circular solutions in the consumer electronics sector is celebrating a record year with one million customer orders delivered, a 20% increase year on year.

Swansea-based, Trojan Electronics has emerged as a £20 million enterprise, with an impressive client base including Melitta, Bosch, Costco and Hotel Chocolat. It also holds an e-commerce partnership with eBay and direct integration with Amazon, Wowcher and TikTok.

Following Buy It Direct’s £2 million investment in 2018, the company has thrived under the leadership of James Rigg, overseeing a transformative period of expansion. The team at Trojan, with their creativity and years of expertise, has played a crucial role in developing the innovative solutions that have propelled the company to its current success. With the recent appointment of Marc Teesdale as the new finance manager, the talented team will be instrumental in realising his aim of another 20% year-on-year growth.

The company’s plan to increase Trojan Electronics’ workforce from 100 to 130 staff members within the next two years showcases the firm’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and continued investment in expansion.

James Rigg, CEO at Trojan Electronics, said:

“With the world growing more aware of the environmental impact of the sustainability of their consumer electronics, Trojan Electronics is perfectly positioned to support the industry adopt green practices. Our 20% order growth this year means we have been able to create more jobs in the immediate area and support college students in their careers. “However, much more still needs to be done to increase the circularity of consumer electronics to increase the lifespan of products and reduce the amount of e-waste produced. This includes increasing awareness of the repair, recycle and refurbishing options available to manufacturers and retailers. And expanding the opportunities for consumers to buy refurbished and repaired goods rather than brand new ones.”

New research by CLEAR, a UK trade body for improved circular electronic industry practices, which Trojan Electronics is a member of, found that two-thirds (67%) of consumers say that the environmental credentials of a brand or retailer matter to them when buying a product.

In addition to its business activities, Trojan Electronics actively supports the local community through its long-standing partnership with Gower College Swansea. Through its Enhanced Engineering Programme, Trojan Electronics is contributing to the development of future engineers in South Wales. It provides electronic engineering students with valuable work experience every week, matching each student to a relevant electronics setting based on their individual career aspirations.

Steve Williams, electronic engineering curriculum leader at Gower College, said:

“The Enhanced Engineering Programme has had an extremely positive outcome for the students. With the weekly work experience provided by Trojan Electronics, the students’ motivation has increased considerably, and some are now representing Wales in the upcoming WorldSkills UK regional competitions. It’s refreshing to see a business of such scale champion such pressing topics including sustainability and the education of future generations.”

To find out more about Trojan Electronics and the work it does, visit: www.trojanelectronics.co.uk.