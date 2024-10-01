Winners of the Social Business Wales Awards Revealed

Fifteen social enterprises gathered at Venue Cymru in Llandudno to highlight their work tackling some of society’s most pressing problems – and inspiring businesses from across Wales stepped away with the top awards of the night.

Social businesses in Wales account for 2.6% of the total businesses in Wales, employing over 65,000 workers, with an annual turnover for the sector calculated ats £4.8 billion.

Winner of the headline Social Enterprise of the Year award was Bridgend-based social business the Community Impact Initiative.

Abi Lewis, Head of Service Delivery, said:

“We give local community members the chance to learn new skills, work on their confidence and motivation, meet new people, all while regenerating an empty home. “The goal is positive life improvement, whatever that means to each individual, which could mean getting back into work, but definitely means gaining confidence and empowerment through gaining new skills. “They’ll try it, and they’ll be buzzing at the end of the day, because they learned a new skill, and they’ve got confidence in themselves to try something new.”

Winner of the award for Social Enterprise – One to Watch, Down to Zero Ltd supports people around Rhondda Cynon Taf to tackle and combat climate change.

Project Manager Tom Addiscott said:

“The whole purpose of our vegetable delivery service Lush Box was to grow local vegetables, work with volunteers and give them opportunities to develop skills in the green economy, minimise food miles, and reduce carbon footprint. “It’s very important that we establish a local food strategy in RCT and across Wales. “We are very proud of the One to Watch award. It has given us kudos as a company, raised our volunteer numbers, and given our staff that ‘feel good factor’. That kind of recognition for volunteers is very important, and it’s wonderful to see.”

The winner of Social Enterprise building Diversity, Inclusion, Equality and Justice is Grange Pavilion Youth Forum CIC.

The Cardiff-based business is changing the lives of young people growing up in a disadvantaged area of inner city Cardiff through academic, arts, crafts and sports activities, as well as providing skills training to help young people to start out in the hospitality industry.

Nirushan Sudarsan, Director of Grange Pavilion Youth Forum, said:

“The Youth Forum offers local opportunities and experience for young people to get into the hospitality industry, boosting their employment skills and giving them opportunities to work in the café and learn how it’s run. “This award celebrates the strength of all the young people in our project. It’s not one person, it’s not one project. It’s a lot of people working together to make their area better and giving opportunities to young people.”

The winner of the Social Enterprise Innovation of the Year award, Cardiff-based Qualia Law CIC, is the only non-profit in the UK providing court of protection deputyship by qualified and regulated solicitors to help safeguard and protect the property and finances of people who lack capacity, or are unable to manage their own financial affairs.

This service takes the duty away from the local authority, the worry away from the individual, and the cost away from the taxpayer.

Hannah Davies, Director at Qualia Law CIC, said:

“We help people who are in the most vulnerable states of their lives, who don’t have the family or support networks to help them manage their finances or safeguard their assets. “For many people, this can be the difference between being stuck in a care home, and being able to regain their independence.”

The joint winners of the Community-based Social Enterprise award, CAIS Social Enterprises and St Giles Cymru, have provided subsidised food to 453 local individuals and families and delivered 1200 intensive support sessions through their social supermarket, Y Pantri, including 14,672kg of food saved from landfill.

Sandy Ackers of CAIS Social Enterprises said:

“Our new partnership with St Giles Trust is extremely important to us, as it’s now responding to the needs within the local community to provide a social supermarket for those who are struggling with the cost of living.”

Ian from St Giles said:

“The aim of Y Pantri is to bridge the gap between shops and try to help people overcome food poverty. We run one to one advice and guidance. Clients have said that Y Pantri has enabled them to feel more part of the community.”

Funded by Welsh Government, Social Business Wales delivers advice and support to new and existing social enterprises all over Wales through a consortium of providers that includes Cwmpas, Development Trusts Association Wales, Social Firms Wales, UnLtd and the WCVA, helping businesses to thrive in a challenging economy.

Glenn Bowen, Director of Enterprise at Cwmpas, said:

“These fantastic social businesses address discrimination, empower society at its most diverse to solve local and national issues, balance profit with hope for a better way of doing things, and boost resilience in their communities. “Our amazing winners show how businesses can work in the interests of people and planet to solve real issues. They offer employment to disadvantaged communities; improve access to affordable housing; reduce food miles and deliver affordable healthy food supplies; and address the needs of the most vulnerable within society. “These businesses show how the social business model can work extremely well in our communities across Wales, keeping the circular economy moving, and balancing profit with tangible benefits. “Congratulations to each of our winners, and to all the fantastic social businesses which entered. They should feel very proud.”

The Social Business Wales Awards 2024 were sponsored by The Co-op, CAIS Social Enterprises and Co-operative and Community Finance.