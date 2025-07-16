Winners of the 2025 Carmarthenshire Business Awards Announced

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards returned for second year to the Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli.

From innovative start-ups, and established enterprises to individuals making a real difference, the awards brought together over 250 guests to celebrate the dedication, innovation, and entrepreneurial drive that power Carmarthenshire’s thriving business community.

Launched to shine a spotlight on the county’s diverse business landscape, the Carmarthenshire Business Awards attracted nearly 200 entries this year across a wide range of categories. At the black-tie ceremony, finalists were recognised for their innovation, impact and resilience, whether leading on a global stage or driving change within their local communities.

The panel of expert judges was chaired by Rupert Moon. He said:

“It was a privilege to judge the Carmarthenshire Business Awards again this year. We saw an incredible range of businesses, each bringing something unique to the region. The passion and purpose demonstrated by every finalist was inspiring. Congratulations to all who entered, and especially to the winners, for their outstanding achievements.”

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards were supported by headline sponsor Castell Howell Foods, one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers.

Martin Jones, from Castell Howell, said:

“Castell Howell is proud to sponsor the second Carmarthenshire Business Awards. These awards have created a valuable platform to recognise and celebrate the incredible businesses across the region. Following the success of last year’s event, we’re delighted to see the awards continue to grow and gain momentum. “At a time when businesses in Wales are facing significant challenges, it’s more important than ever to highlight the resilience, talent and determination within our local economy. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the finalists, highly commended entries and, of course, the winners. Your achievements truly deserve to be celebrated.”

The awards were sponsored and supported by AZETS, DPA Law, Dunbia Cross Hands, JCP Solicitors, JGHR Solutions, RNF Property Group, Prysg Gwasanaethau Laith Language Services, Stori Cymru, Blodau Blodwen Flowers, Business News Wales and Stills.

The Carmarthenshire Business Awards were created by founder Liz Brookes, Director, Grapevine Event Management.

She said:

“It was incredible to bring the business community together once again to celebrate the very best of Carmarthenshire. These awards are about more than trophies – they’re about recognising the hard work, talent, and determination that make our region a great place to do business. Your success deserves to be celebrated – Llongyfarchiadau pawb.”

The winners of the Carmarthenshire Business Awards 2025 are:

Entrepreneur of the Year – Ioan Dillon, Lean Kitchen

Retail Business of the Year – Rook Stores Ltd.

Manufacturing Business of the Year – Dunbia Cross Hands

SME of the Year – Willow Daycare Ltd

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year – Gavin Griffiths Recycling

Green Business of the Year – Thermal Earth

Start-Up Business of the Year – Tetrim Teas

Employer of the Year – LBS Builders Merchants

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year – Augustus Payroll Services

Young Business Person of the Year – Lewis Thomas, Chickwood Poultry

Third Sector Organisation of the Year – Cegin Hedyn

Creative & Digital Business of the Year – DesignYO! Creative

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year – Y Sied Cafés and Cookery School

Rural Business of the Year – The Arb Team

International Business of the Year – Tinopolis

Highly Commended

Retail Business of the Year – Burns Retail & Hospitality Ltd.

Start-Up Business of the Year – Tiny Tots Town

Third Sector Organisation of the Year – Sero Community Environment Centre

Creative & Digital Business of the Year – Pinc Sheep Media

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year – Great Welsh Escapes

Further details of The Carmarthenshire Business Awards, which will return in 2026, can be found on the website: carmsbusinessawards.com.