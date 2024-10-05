Winners of the 2024 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards Announced

The winners of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2024 have been announced at a black-tie awards ceremony at the Vale Resort.

This is the third year of the awards taking place. The nominated charity partner for the awards was Tenovus Cancer Care.

Chair of judges, David Stevens, said:

‘The evening was a wonderful showcase of talent and hard work. The winners truly stood out, but all participants demonstrated impressive skill and dedication. It was a pleasure to be part of such a well-organised and rewarding event. Congratulations to the winners and all involved.’

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, created by Grapevine Event Management, were supported by sponsors includingThe Vale of Glamorgan Council, Associated British Ports (ABP), The Erith Group, Renishaw, Swansea Building Society, Stills, The Vale Resort, and Business News Wales.

Director of Grapevine Event Management and Founder of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, Liz Brookes, said:

‘The event was a fantastic opportunity to see such high-quality entries and meet so many talented individuals. The creativity and dedication on display were truly impressive. Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to everyone who contributed to making this event a success.’

The Winners of the 2024 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards are:

Creative Business of the Year – White Gecko Craft Lounge

Digital of the Year – Wales Interactive

Entrepreneur of the Year – Olga Bartlett of O.Bartlett Strength Therapy

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year – Cadre

Green Business of the Year – Fonmon Castle

Growth Business of the Year – Môr Cleaning

Retail Business of the Year – Farmers Pantry

Start-up Business of the Year – The Construction Hub Academy Wales

Technology & Innovation Business of the Year- Tramshed Tech

Third Sector Organisation of the year- Bro Radio

Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year – Hensol Castle Distillery

Highly Commended- Creative Business of the Year – Dimensional Art Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year – True Aim Activities Growth Business of the Year – The Original Welsh Candle Company



Further details of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, which will return in 2025, can be found on the website.