Winners of the 2020 Cardiff Business Awards Announced

The winners of the 2020 Cardiff Business Awards have been announced following the broadcast of the virtual award ceremony.

Hosted by the broadcaster Jamie Owen, the event celebrated the achievements of many of the capital’s businesses from across a range of sectors.

21 awards were handed out with the Cardiff Business of the Year accolade going to Cardiff based full service post production house specialising in broadcast media Gorilla TV and a special recognition award was given to BCB International, a manufacturer of life-saving specialist equipment who have changed their business to work around the clock manufacturing and supplying PPE during the pandemic.

Now in their sixth year, the awards recognised those companies and individuals who have enjoyed impressive success over the last year and have made an outstanding contribution both to their respective sectors and to the wider Cardiff economy itself.

The main sponsor for the awards is Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council said:

“While this year’s awards have taken place in a very difficult environment for business, we have been delighted with the range and quality of the applications. Amongst the winners, there are well established businesses in the city and a new generation of technology companies who will be making their mark in the economy over the years ahead. As a Council we look forward to working with all the businesses and helping them to grow and prosper in our capital city.”

Alongside Cardiff Council the event was also sponsored and supported by; Dragon Taxis, Towergate Insurance, Cleartech Live, Bluegg, United Purpose, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Cardiff and Vale College, Development Bank of Wales, Amplyfi, CPS Group, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, Business News Wales and Lexon Group.

Liz Brookes co-founder of the awards and director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“Although we couldn’t get to celebrate in person with everyone I am so pleased we were still able to recognise the amazing depth of talent that Cardiff has. Even in a pandemic we had a record number of entries and it was humbling to hear from so many amazing companies who are achieving great things despite tough times and I congratulate all of them on their achievements”.

The event is still available to view here.

The Winners of the 2020 Cardiff Business Awards are:

Cardiff Business of the Year

Gorilla TV

Special Recognition Award

BCB International

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Gorilla TV

Employer of the Year

S3 Advertising

Entrepreneur of the Year

Chris Birch and Jak Björnström from Haus

Family Business of the Year

Coles Funeral Directors

Financial & Professional Services Business of the Year

Hoop Recruitment

Green Business of the Year

Sero

International Business of the Year

Delio

Leisure, Hospitality and Retail Business of the Year

Gôl Centres

Innovation Business of the Year

Huntleigh Healthcare

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Minerva Laboratories

SME of the Year

FlyForm

Start-Up of the Year

Talent Ticker

Technology Business of the Year

Yoello

Third Sector Business of the Year

Horn Development Association

Young Business Person of the Year

Matthew Griffin – Lumberjack Axe Throwing

Highly Commended

Josh Pesticco from SSS Welding and Fabrication

Illustrate Digital

Screen Alliance Wales

Apollo Distribution Cardiff

For information about the Cardiff Business Awards, please visit http://cardiffbusinessawards.com/