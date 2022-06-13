Winners Crowned at Wales Business Awards 2022

The winners of the highly anticipated Wales Business Awards 2022 were crowned on the 9th June at a ceremony hosted by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, held at St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff.

Over 180 entries from businesses from across Wales were whittled down to 10 winners across the 10 categories, plus an overall Wales Business of the Year, which went to Rhondda Cynon Taff based Penderyn Distillery.

The company produces award-winning Welsh whiskies and spirits at its Brecon Beacons distillery, with its products sold in 48 countries around the world. Judges described Penderyn as a ‘home-grown success story, flying the flag for Welsh manufacturing, Welsh food and drink and promoting Wales’.

Stephen Davies, Chief Executive of Penderyn Distillery, said:

To be singled out as Wales Business of the Year is a huge honour, especially as we were in the company of so many brilliant businesses named as finalists. Distilling is an embryonic industry in Wales, and we are so grateful for the continued support our distinctly Welsh brand continues to receive from both our customers and the business community.

Now in their 19th year, the awards provide SME businesses across the country with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades.

Other winners on the night included Wales Interactive, Makefast Ltd, Drop Bear Beer Co, Purolite, Catsci Ltd, EverTrek, Aspen Waite in Wales Limited, City Hospice, Watkins & Gunn Solicitors, and Joelle Drummond of Drop Bear Beer Co, who took home the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

What a night for Welsh business. There was such a buzz in the room, and it was great to see so many businesses celebrating their success and all they have done to support the Welsh economy. The judges had an incredibly tough time deciding on the winners for each of the categories, which just goes to show the quality of the entrants this year. We wanted to do things a bit differently this year, and to crown our very worthy winners at St Fagans, Wales’ most popular heritage attraction, was truly special. The event wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the support of our sponsors, to whom we’re extremely grateful.

This year, Avast Business supported the Wales Business Awards as headline sponsor. Also supporting the awards were sponsors: University of South Wales, Welsh Government, NPTC Group of Colleges, CGI, Atradius, Euroclad Group, Aspen Waite, Metro Bank, Blake Morgan and Jardine Norton.

Full List of Winners:

Digital Business of the Year (Award Sponsor: Atradius):

Winner – Wales Interactive

Global Business of the Year (Award Sponsor: Welsh Government):

Winner – Makefast Ltd

Green Business of the Year (Award Sponsor: CGI):

Winner – Drop Bear Beer Co

Innovative Business of the Year (Award Sponsor: University of South Wales):

Winner – Purolite

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Award Sponsor: NPTC Group of Colleges):

Winner – Drop Bear Beer Co – Joelle Drummond

Workplace Wellbeing Award (Award Sponsor: Aspen Waite):

Winner – CatSci Ltd

Customer Commitment & Excellence Award (Award Sponsor: Euroclad Group):

Winner – EverTrek

Employee Engagement Award (Award Sponsor: Metro Bank):

Winner – Aspen Waite in Wales Limited

CSR Campaign of the Year (Award Sponsor: Blake Morgan):

Winner – City Hospice

Diversity & Inclusion Award (Award Sponsor: Jardine Norton):

Winner – Watkins & Gunn Solicitors